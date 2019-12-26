Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Relationship Status Revealed After Reuniting At Her Holiday Party

They’re both single and seemingly spending more and more time together, so what’s the deal? — We’re talking about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Go inside their relationship and learn if it’s blossoming into something more!

If you’re one of the many fans shipping a Christmas romance between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, you’re unfortunately out of luck. The exes, who recently reunited at Jen’s holiday party at her home in LA, have an amazing relationship as friends, that’s it. We’ve learned that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 56, and The Morning Show actress, 50, are focused on building and maintaining their friendship at the moment, following years of history between them.

“No matter what people would like to see, Brad and Jen are just friends,” a source tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They’ve built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they’re both single,” the insider says, explaining, “They’ve realized what’s important in life and since they shared so much love for each other it’s such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again.”

The source goes on to explain why it’s been a seamless transition into friendship now, after everything they’ve gone through over the years. “They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back, especially in Hollywood where trust and real friends are at a minimum,” the insider says, noting that they’ve been through a lot together and separately, making it easy to relate to one another.

Brad and Jen, who wed in July 2000, shocked Hollywood when they divorced in 2005. Brad had struck up a romance with his co-star Angelina Jolie on the set of their romantic action thriller, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in which they played lovers. But, things didn’t end happily ever after.

While Jen eventually moved on, and remarried, everything seemed picture perfect between Brad and Angelina. They bought multiple homes together, traveled the world together, had kids of their own and even adopted more.

However, their relationship came to an end in September 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce following an incident on a private jet, involving their eldest son, Maddox, 18, who allegedly got into an altercation with Brad.

After a nasty, public custody battle, Brad and Angelina’s divorce and legal dealings were made private by the courts. Both stars laid low for quite some time before stepping back out in the public eye again. Now, they’re co-parenting in the best way they can and working on different films and projects in Hollywood.

Brad, especially has been very busy with producing and acting in various films, in which he’s nominated this awards season. In between his work, he’s been popping up in the same places as his ex, Jen. He attended her 50th birthday party in LA back in February, and then her holiday party at her Bel-Air home on December 14, where he was reportedly one of the last to leave.

Brad and Jen will reunite again in the coming weeks as they’ve both been nominated for awards at the 2020 Golden Globes and the 2020 SAG Awards. And, Wendy Williams even admitted that she’d like to see them walk the red carpet together! — We can dream, right?