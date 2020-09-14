Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: Exes Smile As They Reunite In 1st Look At ‘Fast Times’ Virtual Table Read

It’s the year of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunions! And their newest one — albeit, a virtual one — might be their cutest one yet.

Several A-listers are teaming up to give a virtual reading of Fast Times At Ridgemont High for Dane Cook’s Feelin’ A-Live, which will stream live on Facebook, TikTok and LiveXLive on Sept. 17. But thanks to a first look preview, fans are getting an early sneak peek at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s highly-anticipated reunion! The pair, who tied the knot in 2000 and split just five years later, shared the screen for what appears to be a practice run of the virtual table read.

The event will also feature appearances from Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, and many more, along with Fast Times star, Sean Penn, as you can see in the sneak peek below.

A virtual table read of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High,' for charity is now set for Sept 17 at 9PM ET on FB & TikTok. Cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. pic.twitter.com/3bvupR3Rv6 — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) September 14, 2020

This will not be the first time that Brad and Jen have reunited in 2020, though! Their last reunion actually took place in person during the SAG Awards in January. It was a huge night for both stars, as Brad took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), while Jen won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series (The Morning Show). Brad’s award was announced first, and he was backstage when Jen was announced as the winner in her category.

A bystander managed to grab a quick video of Brad excitedly cheering for his ex as he watched her accept her award on a screen backstage. Then, the two actually crossed paths when Jennifer exited the stage and walked right by Brad backstage! Both stars were all smiles as Brad quickly touched Jen while she walked by.

Fans have been hoping for a romantic reconciliation between Brad and Jen ever since he split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. However, the pair’s relationship is strictly platonic. Despite their highly-publicized divorce, Brad and Jen have been on good terms for years. In Feb. 2019, Brad attended Jennifer’s 50th birthday party. He was also at her holiday party at the end of 2019, as well.

Meanwhile, the pair’s reunion for Feelin’ A-Live was much more than just a night of unrehearsed fun between A-List stars. The event was a fundraiser for the emergency relief nonprofit, CORE, which is currently providing testing and relief services for COVID-19 in the United States, and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.