Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston: Look Back At Their Cutest Photos Following Sweet 2020 SAG Awards Reunion

In honor of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reuniting at the SAG Awards, we’re looking back at some of the cutest moments from their past relationship. Check ’em out!

It’s been 15 years since Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, split, but that didn’t stop them from having a quick chat at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Jan. 19! The pair shared a friendly moment backstage after they both won awards at the show, and photographers captured the entire thing for fans to see. The exes had huge smiles on their face as they greeted one another, and it was so sweet to see! Just weeks earlier, Brad attended Jen’s holiday party, and in early 2019, he was at her 50th birthday bash. However, the SAGs were the first time we actually saw photos of them together since their 2005 breakup.

The relationship between Brad and Jen began in 1998. The two were married in Malibu just two years later, but announced their plans to separate at the beginning of 2005. Their divorce was finalized by October of that year. Amidst the divorce proceedings, Brad started being seen with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie, fueling rumors that he cheated on Jen with the actress. Eventually, Jen moved on, and even wound up marrying Justin Theroux, while Brad and Angelina tied the knot in 2014, too. However, Brangelina split in Sept. 2016, followed by Jen and Justin breaking up about a year and a half later.

Flash forward to 2020, and now it’s Brad and Jen who are hanging out. Justin and Jen are also still on amicable terms, but Brad and Angelina have had a ROUGH three years, as they’ve viciously been fighting over custody of their six kids. They reached a temporary agreement at the end of 2018, but their permanent terms have yet to be settled.

This is about Brad and Jen, though! In honor of their latest reunion, we’re looking back at some of their cutest moments together EVER! From the Golden Globes to the Emmys and MORE, click through the gallery above to check out the pics of Brad and Jen over the years!