Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Wishes Her A Happy 51st B-Day With Cute Pic

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s 2018 split truly was amicable. He wished her a Happy 51st Birthday via his Instagram with a fun pic of his ex-wife.

Even though Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux divorced in 2018, they’ve stayed friendly. He proved it once again by wishing his ex a Happy Birthday as she turned 51 on Feb. 11. He shared a black and white photo of Jen on his Instagram stories, showing her looking tough and powerful, yet super sexy. She’s seen wearing a black tank top, tight jeans and her arms are ripped. Justin wrote, “…grabbing 2020 and another year like,” above the pic of Jen and added, “Happy Birthday B” at the bottom along with a red heart emoji. It’s unclear why he called her “B,” but it’s probably something from a sweet nickname he had for her.

The 48-year-old actor showed Jen love in 2019 when she turned 50. He shared a black and white Instagram pic of her in a black tank top, holding a bull’s horns over her head. Justin wrote, “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.” Okay, we are dying to know why he always calls her “B” and what it stands for.

Justin and Jen announced their separation in Feb. 2018 after three years of marraige. But they vowed to remain close friends, which they have. In a statement at the time they said, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship…Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Justin was there for Jen when her beloved white German Shepherd Dolly passed away in July 2019. He shared photos of the former couple holding hands over the sweet dog’s body in a memorial they held. Dolly’s white fur was covered in flowers and Justin burned sage. Jen adopted Dolly as a pup in 2005 after her split from first husband Brad Pitt, 56. Dog lover Justin became Dolly’s doggy daddy when he started dating Jen in 2011.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield 🐺💔,” Justin captioned the sweet post. “She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ – George Vest — Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog”.