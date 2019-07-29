Jennifer Aniston Holds Hands With Ex Justin Theroux As Pair Mourn Death Of Their Dog, Dolly — See Pic

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited and held hands to mourn their beautiful dog, Dolly, during a beautiful goodbye ceremony after her death.

It’s with a heavy heart that we tell you that Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston‘s beloved dog, Dolly, passed away. Jennifer adopted her German Shepherd in 2005, and the 14-year-old doggo was absolutely beloved by her family, including Justin. The Leftovers star reunited with his ex-wife to honor “Dolly A.” in a beautiful memorial ceremony, which he documented on Instagram. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” Justin captioned the sweet post 🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest — Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog”.

One of the pics shows two people — presumably Justin and Jen — holding hands while gently resting them on Dolly, who is covered with flowers. The two actors announced their divorce in February 2018 after marrying in 2015, but they’ve remained close. It’s clear by their reunion at Dolly’s memorial; they’ll always be family. You can see the pic of Justin and Jen holding hands in the embedded post below. WARNING: the post does include photos of the deceased dog’s body at the memorial — you can quickly skip to the fourth photo in the set to see Justin and Jennifer.

Their friends expressed their condolences in the comments of the post, sending sweet words to Dolly’s distraught owners. Justin’s best friend and Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, wrote, “We love you dolly 💔💔”. Orlando Bloom commented, “💔🖤💔🖤💔🖤rip beauty”. Cat Power wrote this beautiful tribute: “I’m so sorry man.🌹keep on the lookout, in the days after my little Abeulo passed, he was everywhere wanting me to see him, waking me up like he used to, following me in the bathroom, sitting on my feet like he used to💝be on the lookout for different things🌹so sorry🌹it is the hardest loss. 🙏” Jen and Justin received condolences from Martha Hunt, Trudie Styler, Amy Sedaris, Samantha Ronson, Damon Lindelof, Whitney Cummings, and more.

The former couple’s loving reunion comes a couple weeks after the Dumplin’ star was spotted embracing a mystery man during a dinner with friends in West Hollywood. When they parted ways at the end of the night, she pulled him in for a hug, and he kissed her on the cheek while wrapping his arm around her waist. The two appeared close, but Jen did say recently that she’s not looking for a relationship. She didn’t say anything about having a little fun, though.