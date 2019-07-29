See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston Holds Hands With Ex Justin Theroux As Pair Mourn Death Of Their Dog, Dolly — See Pic

Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Jennifer AnistonInStyle Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston kisses a male friend goodbye after having dinner in Los Angeles. The 50 year old actress is wearing a red skirt with a black top. She dined at the restaurant with a few friends including a mystery man who she gave a hug and a kiss to on the cheek before departing. 12 Jul 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Aniston. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA464560_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Best 'Friends' Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox say their goodbyes as they return from a trip to Cabo celebrating Courteney's 55th Birthday with Mary McCormack and Amanda Anka. The fresh-faced beauties hug their friends before going separate ways in their limos. *Shot on 06/21/19*Pictured: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney CoxBACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - Jennifer Aniston shows off her toned bikini body while in Cabo celebrating Courteney Cox's 55th Birthday with their entourage.Pictured: Jennifer AnistonBACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Political News Editor

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited and held hands to mourn their beautiful dog, Dolly, during a beautiful goodbye ceremony after her death.

It’s with a heavy heart that we tell you that Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston‘s beloved dog, Dolly, passed away. Jennifer adopted her German Shepherd in 2005, and the 14-year-old doggo was absolutely beloved by her family, including Justin. The Leftovers star reunited with his ex-wife to honor “Dolly A.” in a beautiful memorial ceremony, which he documented on Instagram. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” Justin captioned the sweet post 🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest — Rest In Peace Dolly #adoptdontshop #rescuedog”.

One of the pics shows two people — presumably Justin and Jen — holding hands while gently resting them on Dolly, who is covered with flowers. The two actors announced their divorce in February 2018 after marrying in 2015, but they’ve remained close. It’s clear by their reunion at Dolly’s memorial; they’ll always be family. You can see the pic of Justin and Jen holding hands in the embedded post below. WARNING: the post does include photos of the deceased dog’s body at the memorial — you can quickly skip to the fourth photo in the set to see Justin and Jennifer.

Their friends expressed their condolences in the comments of the post, sending sweet words to Dolly’s distraught owners. Justin’s best friend and Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, wrote, “We love you dolly 💔💔”. Orlando Bloom commented, “💔🖤💔🖤💔🖤rip beauty”. Cat Power wrote this beautiful tribute: “I’m so sorry man.🌹keep on the lookout, in the days after my little Abeulo passed, he was everywhere wanting me to see him, waking me up like he used to, following me in the bathroom, sitting on my feet like he used to💝be on the lookout for different things🌹so sorry🌹it is the hardest loss. 🙏” Jen and Justin received condolences from Martha Hunt, Trudie Styler, Amy Sedaris, Samantha Ronson, Damon Lindelof, Whitney Cummings, and more.

The former couple’s loving reunion comes a couple weeks after the Dumplin’ star was spotted embracing a mystery man during a dinner with friends in West Hollywood. When they parted ways at the end of the night, she pulled him in for a hug, and he kissed her on the cheek while wrapping his arm around her waist. The two appeared close, but Jen did say recently that she’s not looking for a relationship. She didn’t say anything about having a little fun, though.