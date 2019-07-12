Jennifer Aniston has remained a single lady following her split with Justin Theroux, but on July 11, she was spotted out in LA with a mystery man & even received a smooch from him.

It appears that Jennifer Aniston, 50, has been spending time with a new male companion. The Murder Mystery actress hit the town in West Hollywood on July 11 and was seen chatting it up with an unidentified man. The two enjoyed dinner with friends at a restaurant that night, and when they later parted ways, Jen pulled her pal in for a sweet embrace. The man then proceeded to plant a kiss on Jen’s cheek while wrapping one hand around her waist. The star looked drop-dead-gorgeous for her outing with friends, donning a red maxi skirt and a tight black top. While we may not know who her new male friend is, it appears the two are very close!

While Jen has not been romantically tied to anyone as of late, she has addressed the prospect of dating to the media. The star split with Justin Theroux, 47, in February of 2018, and recently dished on whether she’s in search of new love in Harper’s Bazaar’s June issue.”My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” Jen explained. “I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?” she told the publication.

It’s understandable that Jen isn’t making dating priority right now. The actress has been incredibly busy with the filming and the release of her Netflix original film, Murder Mystery, and HL was EXCLUSIVELY told that the flick actually helped her find solid footing.“Jennifer is in a good place right now after her split from Justin Theroux and it has nothing to do with a relationship. She is really happy and she isn’t focused on anyone or anything other than herself and work. She keeps herself surrounded by a very small group of long, loyal friends and that’s it,” a source close to stars tells HollywoodLife. “She’s so happy that she’s got her new show coming out and the Netflix movie have found success, but she’s not putting energy into dating or men right now,” they told us.

Murder Mystery saw massive success after its June release and so many people rushed to view the film that it received the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix original flick! That being said, it’s nice to see Jen take a night off and enjoy a fun-filled evening with friends. Plus, only time will tell if we’ll see more of this mystery fellow!