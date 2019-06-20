Jennifer Aniston: How Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ Helped Her ‘Get In A Good Place’ After Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston is feeling great 16 months after her split from Justin Theroux. She’s riding high with her new Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery’ and is really excited for her new Apple TV show to debut.

Jennifer Aniston took on a much lighter workload when she was engaged and then married to Justin Theroux, 47. Following their Feb. of 2018 split, she decided to get back in front of the camera again with exiting new projects, and the love of her friends helped see her through the darker times. “Jennifer is in a good place right now after her split from Justin Theroux and it has nothing to do with a relationship. She is really happy and she isn’t focused on anyone or anything other than herself and work. She keeps herself surrounded by a very small group of long, loyal friends and that’s it,” a source close to the 50-year-old actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Jennifer is still so close to her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow, 56, and Courtney Cox that they got together on June 15 to celebrate Court turning 55. Courteney even shared the reunion pic to her Instagram account, much to the delight of the iconic sitcom’s fans. Now Jennifer and Courteney are on a getaway together in Mexico, soaking up the sun in bikinis while relaxing Cabo.

Jennifer is finally returning to episodic TV later this year, executive producing and starring in The Morning Show for Apple Plus alongside pal Reese Witherspoon. Her comedy Murder Mystery just dropped on Netflix, reuniting her with Adam Sandler so 2019 has been a really a great comeback year for the actress. “She’s so happy that she’s got her new show coming out and the Netflix movie have found success, but she’s not putting energy into dating or men right now. The TV show is her biggest work focus right now and she’s really excited for it to come out,” our insider continues.

“The show really helped her get back to a good place in her life. It was just what she needed. She put a lot of time into filming that and she’s proud of it. She had so much fun working on that set and laughed constantly. She felt happiest there and realized just how much she missed being on a TV set regularly. It’s really all about her and her own self-care,” our source adds. Jennifer is feeling so nostalgic about TV that she even said she’s be totally up for a Friends reunion. “I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure,” she revealed during a June 5 stop by Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show.