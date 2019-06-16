Courteney Cox Reunites With ‘Friends’ Costars Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow For Her 55th Birthday

Courteney Cox had a total blast from the past when she celebrated her 55th birthday on June 15 with familiar faces Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, and there are epic pics to prove it.

Courteney Cox was all smiles during her 55th birthday on June 15 when she was surrounded by many close “friends”, including her former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, 50, and Lisa Kudrow, 55! The celebration proved to also be a reunion for the sitcom’s stars and the pictures are giving us serious nostalgia! Courteney took to Instagram to share a pic of her posing with the ladies and expressed her gratitude fro the moment in her caption. “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️,” the caption read. Lisa lovingly responded to the post with a similar sentiment. “LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court,” she wrote. Jeweler Jennifer Meyer also took to Instagram to share a photo from the special day and it featured Courteney happily posing with her former castmates as well as a bunch of other female friends. “Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial you are the glue and we love love love you ❤️,” Meyer’s caption read.

This isn’t the first recent occasion we’ve seen the Friends stars hanging out together. Although their popular sitcom has been off the air for 15 years already, they’ve remained close. Courteney and Jennifer met up at the Dumplin’ premiere together in Dec. and Courteney and Lisa met up and hung out in Apr. when they posed for a pic while recreating a classic Friends joke. Courteney also went back to visit the New York City apartment that was featured on the show and filmed a clip of herself happily reminiscing as she approached it outside.

Courteney’s actions and friendships prove she still keeps the iconic NBC show close to her heart, which is always welcome to the fans! Whether she’s remembering the younger times with visits, photos, or videos, it’s always welcome to those followers missing the comedy!

We’re excited to see some more hangouts like Courteney’s birthday one again in the future! It’s always fun to see the Friends ladies together whenever we can!