Happy 55th Birthday, Courteney Cox: See Pics Of The ‘Friends’ Star With Her Look-Alike Daughter Coco, 15

It’s Courteney Cox’s birthday! Celebrate the ‘Friends’ star turning 55 with these pics of her and her look-alike daughter, Coco Arquette!

Courteney Cox is another year older and wiser! The Friends alum turned 55 today, June 15, and we couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating. Seeing as how her daughter, Coco Arquette, also celebrated a birthday this week (she turned 15 on June 13!), we decided the best way to honor Courteney was to take a look back at some of her cutest twinning moments with her and David Arquette‘s kid.

Courteney and her daughter look so much alike, but sharing genes aren’t the only reason they look so similar. Earlier this week, the IRL Monica Gellar took to Instagram to reveal that she’s passed down some of her ’90s wardrobe to the teenager. She posted an image of her wearing a sheer, blue dress at the 1998 premiere of Snake Eyes alongside a photo taken recently of Coco rocking the exact same outfit. “I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…” Courteney captioned the post from June 11.

Later on in the week, Courteney posted another photo of her kid, albeit one from when she was much younger. “Happy birthday sweet Coco! You are such a gift to me and have brought so much joy and love to my life. What a unique soul you are.

Such a caring, kind, feisty, sensitive, hilarious, talented, goofy, free spirited, beautiful girl. You’re my anchor and my teacher. I love you,” she captioned the sweet birthday tribute. Well it’s time for us to wish the ’90s icon a happy birthday, too! From one Gemini named Courteney to another, happy birthday, Courteney Cox!