Courteney Cox’s Daughter, Coco, 14, Wears Her Mom’s Stunning Red Carpet Dress From 1998

Courteney Cox took to Instagram on June 11 to share an epic photo of her 14-year-old daughter Coco wearing the same exact blue dress she wore to the ‘Snake Eyes’ premiere in 1998 and it’s an amazing sight to see!

Courteney Cox, 54, shared a memorable moment with her daughter Coco, 14, on social media on June 11 and it involved the passing down of an oldie but goodie fashion choice to her gorgeous look-alike girl! In a pic the Friends star posted to Instagram, Coco can be seen posing and smiling while wearing the same dress her mom wore on the red carpet of the premiere for the film Snake Eyes 21 years ago! The sleeveless blue-purple dress with floral accents looked equally as amazing on Coco as it did on Courteney in 1998 and the actress proved that by also sharing a photo of herself in the fashion choice alongside Coco’s pic. “I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…,” Courteney captioned the eye-catching post. See Courteney and Coco’s pic in the same dress HERE!

Once Courteney shared the post, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment with numerous compliments. “Wow, amazing, she is her mother’s daughter,” one follower wrote. “if this isn’t mother daughter goals then idk what is,” another commented. “Love this! It looks as great on her as it did on you!” a third wrote. “this picture just melted my heart! too cute 🤧💘,” yet another said.