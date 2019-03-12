Courteney Cox’s Daughter, 14, Shows Off Singing Talent During Performance With Snow Patrol Singer

Courteney Cox and her look-alike daughter, Coco Arquette, has the most beautiful singing voice! The 14-year-old slayed an incredible performance with Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, and you need to watch it ASAP!

Are we seeing double? Courteney Cox‘s daughter, Coco Arquette, is now 14 years old and looks just like her! That’s never been more apparent than in a new video the Friends actress posted on Instagram showing the talented teen singing at a benefit concert in Los Angeles. Coco, Courteney’s daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, performed a beautiful duet with Snow Patrol‘s Gary Lightbody at the Chords2Cure show, and she has seriously impressive chops. Try not to cry when you watch her belt the band’s famously emotional ballad “Chasing Cars” in the video below.

Oh, our hearts! Courteney captioned the video, “I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowptrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure. I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together.” So do we! We’re also mesmerized by how much Coco and Courteney look alike. If Courteney ever did a show/movie that involved a flashback, we know just the person they should hire! If you’re wondering how they connected with Gary… Courteney is engaged to his fellow Snow Patrol bandmate, guitarist Johnny McDaid. The couple have been together since late 2013, following her divorce from David.

If you’re still not convinced that Coco and Courteney are twins, scroll through our gallery above. The similarity between the mother-daughter duo is seriously uncanny!

It’s nice to see Coco! Lately, we’ve only heard about Courteney’s bestie, Jennifer Aniston! Recently, the best friends, who were once feuding, had a scary close call when their private plane was forced to make an emergency landing. They were on their way to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when the jet apparently lost a tire. They would have been fine in the air, but the pilot determined landing at the airport would be unsafe. Luckily, everyone onboard was safe!