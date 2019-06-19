Courteney Cox, 55, & Jennifer Aniston, 50, Stun In Bikinis During BFF Mexican Vacay

Are we watching a ‘Friends’ rerun? Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are rocking the same bodies we saw in the 1994 premiere of their NBC show! More than two decades later, these ladies stunned in itsy-bitsy bikinis.

“The One Where Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston Wow Us With Their Beach Bodies” — that’s what we would name this episode! The Friends actresses continued Courteney’s 55th birthday festivities with a trip to Mexico on June 15, but had different agendas for the day. Courteney hit the Cabo San Lucas seashore on June 19, where she put her chiseled abs on display in a halter bikini and low-rise bottoms — you can see the photo, here. The swimsuit’s black color added that extra punch! Black swimsuits seemed to be the dress code for the day, as Courteney’s gal pals — The West Wing star Mary McCormack, 50, Dumplin’ producer Kristin Hahn, 50, and Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka, 50 — all coordinated with their beachwear.

Jennifer, 50, didn’t get her feet sandy since she stayed back at their villa’s pool. The Murder Mystery star certainly didn’t slack on her swimwear, though, as she enjoyed her much-deserved downtime in a sexy black bikini top and sporty blue bottoms — you can get a closer look below.

Don’t sweat the fact that Jennifer and Courteney weren’t pictured together. The sitcom queens already got in quality time before jetting off to Mexico! The longtime friends, including fellow Friends star Lisa Kudrow, 55, reunited to celebrate Courteney’s 55th birthday, which was on June 15. The trio snapped a smiley photo which the birthday girl captioned, “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much ♥️”

Luckily, Courteney and Jennifer’s jet didn’t have to make an emergency landing before touching down in Cabo San Lucas. That’s exactly what happened when the duo took off for the tropical destination to celebrate Jen’s 50th birthday on Feb. 15! The airplane (which also carried passenger and friend Molly Kimmel) circled California’s Ontario International Airport “for hours” to “burn off fuel” before making a safe landing, according to TMZ. The party crowd transferred to another private airplane and eventually made it to their party destination — clearly, the ordeal didn’t scare Courteney and Jennifer from making a repeat trip this summer!