Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunite Backstage At The SAG Awards & There’s A Pic To Prove It

This is not a drill! Photographic evidence shows that friendly exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hugged it out backstage at the SAG Awards!

The ‘I Hate Rachel Green club’ has official disbanded! Following both of their SAG Award wins, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited backstage before hitting up the press room, and the cameras caught their adorable interaction! In photos, the friendly exes appear to be hugging and congratulating each other on their big wins. Then, as Jen walks away, her hand is on Brad’s chest and he is holding her wrist before she can leave — can they just get back together already?! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC!

Brad took home the honor for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Cliff Booths in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and cracked some jokes in his acceptance speech that had the whole crowd laughing along. He started off by revealing he was going to add this award to his “Tinder profile,” and then sarcastically added that the part “was really difficult to play.” “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part… guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife,” Brad said before pausing to laugh to himself, which got the whole crowd laughing for about 20 seconds. Of course, the cameraman panned to Jennifer, who giggled and clapped along in the crowd.

Right after Brad, Jennifer was awarded Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal in The Morning Show. While Brad wasn’t in the crowd, he was caught backstage watching his ex-wife on a prompter and was even seen saying “Oh wow,” as she tearfully accepted her first SAG since Best Ensemble for Friends in 1996. While Jen didn’t acknowledge her ex in her speech, she appeared super happy to see him backstage after her major win!