SAG Award Winners 2020: Brad Pitt Jokes About Tinder Profile As He Wins Supporting Actor Award

The wait is over! Hollywood’s A-list is finally finding out who is walking away a winner as the SAG Awards for 2020 are handed out.

Brad Pitt joked about adding his SAG Award victory to his Tinder profile as he beat Al Pacino and Tom Hanks for his supporting actor role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The 56-year-old had his peers laughing in their seats during his acceptance speech on Jan. 19. during which he poked fun at himself.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off earlier on that evening with Tony Shalhoub walking away as the first winner for his role in the hit TV show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The star scooped the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge soon followed him on the stage after she was granted the female equivalent for her hit show Fleabag, gushing about “beautiful dream” in her thank you speech. Meanwhile, Laura Dern won her first SAG as supporting actress for the Netflix film drama, Marriage Story.

The competition has been stiff this year with film blockbusters like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Hustlers delivering nominations for fan favorites like Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Lopez, 50. Both recognized for their performances in a supporting role, they face stiff competition. Brad is battling it out with Tom Hanks, who played Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy, and heavyweights Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman.

Over in the female supporting role category, J Lo is going head-to-head with Bombshell co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Kidman, Scarlett Johnsson (Jojo Rabbit) and Laura Dern for Marriage Story. See below for the total list of winners from tonight’s event.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite