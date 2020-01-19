SAG Award Winners 2020: Brad Pitt Jokes About Tinder Profile As He Wins Supporting Actor Award
The wait is over! Hollywood’s A-list is finally finding out who is walking away a winner as the SAG Awards for 2020 are handed out.
Brad Pitt joked about adding his SAG Award victory to his Tinder profile as he beat Al Pacino and Tom Hanks for his supporting actor role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The 56-year-old had his peers laughing in their seats during his acceptance speech on Jan. 19. during which he poked fun at himself.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off earlier on that evening with Tony Shalhoub walking away as the first winner for his role in the hit TV show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The star scooped the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge soon followed him on the stage after she was granted the female equivalent for her hit show Fleabag, gushing about “beautiful dream” in her thank you speech. Meanwhile, Laura Dern won her first SAG as supporting actress for the Netflix film drama, Marriage Story.
The competition has been stiff this year with film blockbusters like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Hustlers delivering nominations for fan favorites like Brad Pitt, 56, and Jennifer Lopez, 50. Both recognized for their performances in a supporting role, they face stiff competition. Brad is battling it out with Tom Hanks, who played Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx for Just Mercy, and heavyweights Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman.
Over in the female supporting role category, J Lo is going head-to-head with Bombshell co-stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Kidman, Scarlett Johnsson (Jojo Rabbit) and Laura Dern for Marriage Story. See below for the total list of winners from tonight’s event.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite