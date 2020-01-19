Brad Pitt Jokes About Not ‘Getting Along With His Wife’ In Front Of Ex Jennifer Aniston At SAG Awards

The one when Brad Pitt jokes about ‘not getting along with his wife’ in front of his ex Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards… Yup, that happened!

While there has yet to be photographic evidence that exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited at the SAG Awards, Brad cracked a few jokes about his behavior as a husband in his acceptance speech, and of course cameras panned right to Jen! while accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Movie for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Brad first joked that he would “add this to his Tinder profile,” which of course got a ton of laughs. Then, he went on to thank the cast and crew from his award-winning film, specifically the feet of Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley and Dakota Fanning. Brad continued to say that his role of Cliff Booth “was a difficult part.” “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part… guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife,” Brad said before pausing to laugh to himself, which got the whole crowd laughing for about 20 seconds.

The cameraman didn’t miss a beat when he panned to Jennifer Aniston, who was tight-lipped with her eyes up on Brad on stage. AH! Then, following the speech, the camera caught Jen clapping for her ex! Jennifer is nominated tonight in the category of Female Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal in The Morning Show.

At the Golden Globes, Brad was asked on the red carpet if he would welcome bumping into the Morning Show star at the ceremony. “I’ll run into Jen,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a good friend.” Later, upon accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor, Brad poked fun at his single status, telling the crowd, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating, and that would just be awkward.” The camera penned to Jen, who giggled at the zinger. Recall, the pair were married from 2000 to 2005 and, since Jen’s divorce from her ex Justin Theroux, and Brad’s divorce from Angelina Jolie, fans have been holding their breath for the beloved former couple to reunite.

Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor at the #SAGAwards: "I got to add this to my Tinder profile" https://t.co/GESKRiECOo pic.twitter.com/wQtExRjflw — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2020

Be sure to catch all the SAG Awards news on HollywoodLife.com!