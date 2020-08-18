Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt ‘Looking Forward To’ Reuniting For ‘Fast Times’ Virtual Table Read

Brad Pitt ‘has no apprehension to work’ with ex Jennifer Aniston in the upcoming virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and they both felt it was ‘a no brainer’ to participate in the exciting event.

Jennifer Aniston, 51, and Brad Pitt, 56, are two of the many celebrities getting ready to participate in the thrilling fundraising event, Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, on Aug. 21, and even though they’re exes, they can’t wait to take part together. “Jen loves that Brad has joined the cast, they’re great friends and she knows it’s going to mean more donations for the cause so it’s a double win,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jen’s ecstatic about the whole project, the cast is epic and it’s such a classic movie, she’s really looking forward to it.”

Brad, who was added to the cast after Jennifer, also thinks the experience will be “really fun.” “Brad has no apprehension to work with Jen on Fast Times because it is going to be really fun. Plus he is friends with Jen and it is being done to help others,” another source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “So if they can get together with all the other major talent that is being a part of this, they thought it would be a no brainer. They respect each other and are happy to be a part of something that is going to provide help and assistance for so many. So it is a win-win situation right out of the gate.”

Although the event will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s sure to be a memorable one since it’s celebrating the 38th anniversary of the iconic 1982 film and will feature other major stars such as Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dane, who is presenting the event, and more. Jen and Brad’s appearances may also even lead to future projects together, which would surely be exciting for their fans. “It could lead to working together on other things once all the Covid stuff ends,” our second source further shared. “If it is the right situation they wouldn’t be against that at all.”

Jennifer and Brad were married on July 29, 2000 after having a romance in the public eye and although they seemed like Hollywood’s most perfect couple, the marriage ended at the beginning of 2005. Brad went on to date and eventually marry actress Angelina Jolie, 45, and had six children with her before they separated in 2016. Jennifer also moved on with actors like Vince Vaughn, 50, and Justin Theroux, 49.

Although Jen and Brad haven’t been seen together in public for many years, the former lovebirds recently made headlines when they caught up at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19. They were all smiles as they greeted each other in photos, one of which can be seen above, that were shared after the event, and it gave many fans a truly nostalgic feeling!

You can catch Jennifer and Brad along with the many other celebs for the virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Friday, Aug. 21 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE’s official Facebook page.