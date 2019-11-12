‘Friends’ Reunion Special In The Works At HBO Max & Fans Couldn’t BE Any Happier

They’ll be there for us…again! Talks are underway for an unscripted ‘Friends’ reunion special at HBO Max and fans are losing it over the six stars getting back together.

With mini-reunions on Instagram, subtle messages and more, the Friends cast has been hinting that some type of reunion is in the works. Our sister site Deadline reports on Nov. 12 that talks are underway for an unscripted reunion special that is in progress at HBO Max. This would be the first proper televised get together with all six cast members since the show went off the air in 2004. Jennifer Aniston has been the most vocal about some type of reunion, dropping hints on several talk shows.

The 50-year-old beauty recently appeared on pal Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show on Oct. 28 and revealed that “I would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.” She then appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Oct. 30 and confirmed that “Something is happening,” but wouldn’t go into detail about a reunion, saying again that she didn’t know what the “something” was.

Jen told Stephen that she gets together regularly with Courteney Cox, 55, and Lisa Kudrow, 56, but that it’s harder with the guys as David Schwimmer, 53, lives in New York and that Matthew Perry, 50, and Matt LeBlanc, 52, are often busy with work commitments. She said that the whole group of six gets together about every two years or so to catch up. Her Oct. 16 pic of all six cast members together was her Instagram debut and it made her the fastest person to reach 1 million followers, achieving the number in only five hours.

Fans are freaking out at the news of a reunion. One person joked on Twitter about Matt’s character, writing “Very bittersweet day for Joey Tribbiani. First #DaysofOurLives is canceled but then it’s announced that there might be a #Friends reunion on #HBOMax.” A fan named Jodie wrote, “A sit down reunion with the creators and cast would be great. I love friends too much for them to do a reboot. The series is perfect as it is and where they left it.”

I'm totally on board for this. I'm not big on reviving shows (even my favorite show ever, like "Friends"), but I can totally support reunion specials! https://t.co/mkqjhJfv49 — Douglas Talbott (@DougeTalbeaux) November 13, 2019

A friends reunion special has been confirmed.. pic.twitter.com/NqtY9550Eq — Jake 🖖 (@TheeJayke) November 13, 2019

Show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman have repeatedly shot down any possibilities of a Friends revival, saying that the show ended perfectly and there was no need to revisit the characters. “There will definitely never be a reboot or a spinoff. I feel as though the show itself, we did the job we set out to do. Will there ever be an occasion where the six of them as actors are in a room together? Maybe. But as far as these characters, these characters left that apartment and if anyone ever wants to see them, it’s on streaming and everything else,” David told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the AT&T 5G Friends Fan Experience in Las Vegas. And while the cast members have agreed that stepping into their old characters again just for old times sake wouldn’t make sense, they have clamored for some type of televised get together. Now they’ve got their wish!