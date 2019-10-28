Jennifer Aniston Confirms The ‘Friends’ Cast Is ‘Working On Something’ As Fans Beg For A Reboot

Will we finally get a ‘Friends’ reunion? Ellen DeGeneres is on the case! With the help of Charlie Puth, Ellen got Jennifer Aniston to admit that she and the cast are working on getting ‘something’ going.

“Is there going to be a Friends reunion?” Ellen DeGeneres, 61, asked Jennifer Aniston, 50, on the Oct. 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ellen brought out Jen as a surprise for Friends super-fan Charlie Puth, 27, and both she and he wanted to know if the long-teased reunion or reboot was actually going to happen. While Jen shot down the idea of a “reboot” of the show, she did give this update. “We’d love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is, so we’re just trying – we’re really working on something.”

Ellen, never one to let a guest get away without spilling the tea, pressed Jen for more info. “We can safely say it’s probably not a reboot – a movie, though?” Jen stammered a bit, seemingly unaware of what she could say. Ellen brought up how Jen’s first Instagram post was a Friends reunion selfie, but Ms. Aniston pleaded innocent. “I don’t want to lead people on … we did that because we miss each other and we all happen to be in the same part of the world.” “Nobody falls for that, Jen,” Ellen said.

While Jen couldn’t confirm a Friends reboot, reunion, or Original Netflix special, this segment confirmed that Charlie Puth is adorable. Before Jen came out, Charlie admitted that he had never met her before and that he was “shaking with excitement” to be on the same episode of Ellen as her. After Ellen surprised Charlie by bringing her out, Jen got really comfortable with the “Marvin Gaye” singer. First, she teased taking him backstage for a more intimate one-on-one conversation. Then, she perched on the top of his chair and draped her arms around his shoulders. “This is my new girlfriend,” Charlie said at the end of the segment, which prompted Jen to say, ”This is such a fun day.”

It seems that there’s always talk of a Friends revival, but the buzz reached a fever pitch when Jen joined Instagram. Her first post was a selfie along with Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. Friends fans, after seeing them all together, wanted an update on the beloved characters. Were Rachel and Ross still together? (Spoiler from Jen: “Well, we’re on a break.”) Will Rachel’s sister Jill – aka Reese Witherspoon – make a surprise appearance? Will Brad Pitt pop by? So many questions!