Monica Lewinsky Seemingly Recalls White House Scandal With Taylor Swift’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ Trend

Since Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department, fans have turned one line in her song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” into a meme. Social media has been full of people quoting the line “You wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me,” and now, Monica Lewinsky has joined in on the trend. The activist, 50, appeared to make a reference to her scandalous affair with former President Bill Clinton, 77, during his presidency in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, April 24.

Like many people on social media, Lewinsky quoted Taylor’s lyric from the standout track from The Tortured Poets Department. She included a photo of the White House, but it’s unclear when exactly the photo was taken. The meme appears to be a reference to her infamous scandal.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/hkhdRlBCkj — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 25, 2024

Lewinsky has stated that she had nine sexual encounters with the former president between 1995 and 1997, when she was a White House intern during the Clinton Administration. News of the scandal broke in January 1998. While Clinton initially famously said, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky,” he later admitted to having a relationship with Lewinsky.

The scandal has inspired countless books, TV shows, documentaries, movies, and parodies, including the 2021 mini-series Impeachment: American Crime Story. Since the scandal, Lewinsky has become an activist, campaigning against cyberbullying, and she’s used her platform to share what her experience was during the media frenzy surrounding the Clinton scandal. In January 2023, Lewinsky reflected on the scandal for its 25th anniversary in an essay for Vanity Fair.

The essay took the form of a list of things that she had learned and the ways that she’s grown in the quarter of a century since the scandal. “You can make the right decision and still have regret,” she wrote in part. “You can only try to integrate your previous selves with as much compassion as you can muster.”