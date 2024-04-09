Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Wears Completely See-Through Dress With No Underwear

Bianca Censori continues to up the ante in her fashion game. While stepping out with her husband, Kanye “Ye” West, during a recent outing, the 29-year-old Aussie was photographed wearing a completely see-through strapless dress without any garments to cover her private areas. Bianca appeared to only be wearing red knee-high tights with matching high heels.

While going out for dinner in Los Angeles, Bianca held hands with the 46-year-old rapper, as he wore an all-black outfit for the night, according to photos published by TMZ on Monday, April 8.

Over the past few weeks, the couple have been spotted out and about in L.A., and the Yeezy architect has been wearing some of her most unique fashion pieces. Among the most noteworthy this year included miniskirts, sheer lace leggings and low-rise neon leggings.

Ye and Bianca have been married since December 2022, shortly after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Throughout 2023, breakup rumors circulated, with one report citing Bianca’s family as the prime factor in their separation. However, the “Stronger” rapper and the model shut down the split rumors after they were seen traveling the world together late last year.

Nevertheless, Bianca’s family reportedly continues to worry about her marriage to the Yeezy designer. In March, Daily Mail reported that Bianca’s father, Leo, wanted to have a “sit-down” conversation with Ye to discuss Bianca’s revealing outfits.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia, and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” an insider told the outlet last month. “Her dad still plans to have a sit-down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

The source also claimed that Bianca’s mother, Alexandra, had paid her and Ye a visit after Bianca reportedly told her family she “has this under control” with her husband.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself,” the insider continued. “Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit.”