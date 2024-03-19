Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Hold Hands as She Shows Her Partial Lower Backside in Neon Leggings

Bianca Censori stepped out with her husband, Kanye “Ye” West, in Los Angeles on Monday, March 18, letting her bright neon leggings partially expose her lower backside as she held hands with the 46-year-old rapper. The 29-year-old Yeezy employee also wore a nude-colored bandeau and black high heels for the day out, while Ye donned an all-black outfit.

As Ye and Bianca walked upstairs, the “Jesus Walks” artist appeared to speak with photographers for a moment before he held the door open for his wife, according to a social media video. Later that day, multiple outlets reported that Bianca changed into clear high heels for their date at the Cheesecake Factory.

Kanye west and wife Bianca steps out in style 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vFM7uWWFT5 — BaLoX (@ukange_davidx) March 19, 2024

Last week, Bianca made headlines for appearing alongside Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at his Vultures album listening event. While it was unclear whether or not the two women talked, they appeared cordial as they watched the show from behind a barricade.

Over the past year, Bianca has been seen wearing unique and risqué outfits while out and about with Ye. The two have even travelled around the world to attend events together.

The pair — who wed in December 2022 — made headlines for their marriage when a report surfaced claiming that they had broken up due to tensions with Bianca’s family.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” The U.S. Sun reported in November 2023. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

However, Ye and Bianca shut down the split rumors once they were seen together later that year. In fact, the model was photographed carrying Ye and Kim’s daughter Chicago West while on their way to the Vultures launch event in Florida in December 2023.

In addition to Chicago, 5, Kim and Ye share kids North, 10, Saint, 8, and Psalm West, 4.

Ye and Bianca married shortly after he and Kim, 43, finalized their divorce in 2022. The Kardashians star had previously filed for divorce in February 2021, but the “Stronger” artist didn’t make it easy for them to move on from their marriage. From social media rants to publicly referring to Kim as his “wife” throughout 2021, the ex-spouses experienced difficulties in their co-parenting relationship. However, they were declared legally single in March 2022, eight months before they finalized their divorce.