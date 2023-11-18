Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori ‘Taking Break’ After Her Friends’ Intervention

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kanye West, 46, and Bianca Censori, 28, are “taking a break” in their marriage, according to The U.S. Sun. The rapper, who is also known as Ye, and his spouse of 11 months have reportedly been spending time apart since October, after her friends held an intervention.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the outlet. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

The source added that the “Jesus Walks” creator “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” but their relationship seems to have “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”

Kanye has been spending time in Saudi Arabia at a complex-turned-recording studio and is “not that worried” about the status of his marriage with Bianca as he focuses on making new music with Ty Dollar $ign.

“[Bianca] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source said, before adding that Kanye’s biggest concern right now is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his antisemitic remarks last year.”

The latest report about Kanye and Bianca comes two days after a different report said that her family wanted her to “wake up” about him “controlling her.” The intervention was apparently held and it affected Bianca. “Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up.”

“She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” they continued. “She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective.”