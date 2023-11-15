Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori’s Family Reportedly Wants Her to ‘Wake Up’ About Him ‘Controlling’ Her

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Bianca Censori’s family are not fans of her husband Kanye West, according to a new report from Daily Mail, released on Tuesday, November 14. Sources close to the situation revealed that during a trip home to Australia, Bianca, 28, was confronted by her family about her marriage to Ye, 46. Loved ones reportedly staged an “intervention” and raised their concerns to her.

During the trip, a source told the outlet that Bianca reunited with two friends she hadn’t seen since she married the “Runaway” rapper. Apparently, the meeting went well. “Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca,” the insider said. “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up.”

The source also explained that the architect is beginning to see some red flags in her relationship. “She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” they said. “She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective.”

Kanye and Bianca got married in secret back in January. While not many details about their relationship have been made public, a source did reveal that the rapper has a very specific set of rules for his wife, including what to eat and wear, according to an October report from Daily Mail. The insider revealed that she was also told not to talk, and that her loved ones were worried. “She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,” they said.

While the recent trip down under was a solo outing for Bianca, Kanye did reportedly fly down with her to meet his new in-laws shortly after the two of them tied the knot in January. It was reported that he went to see the place where she grew up at the time in a report by The Herald.