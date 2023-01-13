Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride

The rapper reportedly secretly wed the Yeezy designer in a private ceremony in Hollywood, after his split from Kim Kardashian. Find out everything you need to know about the new Mrs. West here!

January 13, 2023
Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZBesides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The secret marriage comes less than two months after Kanye, 45, and Kim, 42, finalized their divorce after 7 years of marriage after they separated in 2021. As part of the agreement, Kanye is required to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support. Kanye’s new marriage to Bianca is certainly unexpected. Find out everything you need to know about the rapper’s new bride here.

Bianca and Kanye reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Bianca is the Head of Architecture at Yeezy

While it’s not clear when Kanye and Bianca began seeing each other, the pair have been colleagues for a few years now. Bianca has been working as an architectural designer for Kanye’s Yeezy brand since November 2020, and her LinkedIn page says that she’s also the head of architecture at the company, but it’s not clear how long she’s held that title. Before joining Yeezy, Bianca was a student architect at DP Toscano Architects from July 2017 to June 2020.

She studied at the University of Melbourne

Before kicking off her career,  Bianca spent years studying architecture. She was an undergrad student at the University of Melbourne from 2013 to 2017, and she returned to her college to get her master’s degree in architecture from 2019 to 2020, per her LinkedIn page.

Kanye & Bianca were seen out on a date before news of their wedding broke

While news that Ye and Bianca may have come as a bit of a surprise, they were spotted grabbing a bite together at the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria on Monday, January 9, via TMZThey were seen sharing a meal while sitting in a booth together, and Bianca appeared to have recently dyed her hair blonde.

Bianca is seen attending a Balenciaga Fashion Show in New York in May 2022.

Kanye has already released a song referencing Bianca

Kanye has never shied away from addressing his personal life in his music, and while his recent output has been sparse, he did drop a song with his new wife’s last name in the title on his Instagram in December, per The SourceThe track “Censori Overload,” which has also been called “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” is seemingly a reference to his new bride, and while it doesn’t include lines referencing the architect, there are a few lines that reference marriage. “Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts/And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage,” Kanye raps at the start of the song, via Genius.

She briefly owned a jewelry company

Before becoming an architect, Bianca owned the company Nylons Jewellery while she was in college from August 2013 to July 2017. It’s not clear what type of products the company sold, as the website appears to be defunct now.

