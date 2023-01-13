Kanye West Spotted With Gold Band On Wedding Hand After Reported Marriage: 1st Photos

Kanye West has been spotted with a gold band on his wedding finger following his reported marriage to Australian architect Bianca Censori, the Daily Mail reports. In photos seen here, the 45-year-old rapper arrived at the upscale Amangiri resort in Utah last week rocking the new jewelry following the reportedly very private and intimate wedding. Kanye and Bianca, 27, then reportedly honeymooned at the five-star resort, which is located in Utah’s “Grand Circle” of national parks, including Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, and more.

Kanye and Bianca then headed back to Los Angeles, where they re-emerged at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Monday, Jan. 9. He was seen with a ring on his left hand there as well. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation as they chowed down on their meal.

Kanye West has not confirmed their marriage and HollywoodLife was unable to obtain a response from Kanye’s representative about their supposed union. While Kanye has kept his usually loose lips sealed about his marital status, he seemingly hinted at a romance with Bianca in his new song, “Censori Overload”, which clearly uses her last name. In the lyrics of the song, he sings of a past breakup — potentially his and Kim Kardashian‘s recently finalized divorce. “Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this any more’ texts,” he sings before potentially commenting on his new marriage. “And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex till marriage,” he says.

The controversial father of four shared the song in a since-deleted Instagram post from Dec. 7, 2022. “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body,” he captioned the post, per NME.

Very little is known about Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, but her LinkedIn profile states that she has been the head architectural designer for Kanye’s YEEZY brand since Nov. 2020. She obtained her master’s in architecture from the University of Melbourne in 2020 as well. The natural brunette-turned-platinum blonde previously revealed she spends her time in Melbourne and Los Angeles. “In Melbourne I can cultivate my creativity and LA is where I apply it,” she told Australian Vogue in June 2022.

As fans know, Kim, 42, and Kanye finalized their divorce in Nov. 2022 after announcing their split in early 2021. They originally walked down the aisle in 2014 and welcomed four kids together: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The divorce dragged on as Kanye went through multiple divorce lawyers and publicly tried to win Kim back, even when she was dating Pete Davidson, who Kanye publicly bullied.

Since their divorce, Kanye has been linked to several women: model Irina Shayk, actress Julia Fox, and model Chaney Jones.