Psalm West, 2, Rides A Scooter While Playing In The Park With Big Sis Chicago, 4 – Photos

Siblings stick together! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, looked adorable and happy playing together in the park in new photos.

Is there anything better than a day of play? New photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, show the sweet siblings laughing and playing together with their bodyguard on January 19. Psalm cruised comfortably on a scooter, sticking his tongue out with concentration as Chicago giggled chasing behind him. With a bodyguard nearby holding a helmet, the kids appeared to be having a fun and relaxing day out in Beverly Hills.

Always in style, the Kardashian-West kiddos each rocked tan Yeezy’s from their dad’s label. Psalm took a page out of his dad’s playbook wearing a cool and casual velour sweatshirt, while girly-girl Chicago wore bouncy pigtail braids and a matching pink sweatsuit.

Last week, Psalm was also seen getting in quality time with his dad during an outing in LA. Fresh off a whirlwind weekend with new flame Julia Fox, Kanye spent time with Psalm and siblings North, 8, and Saint, 6, playing board games as a family at an LA hotel. Even amidst their parent’s ongoing drama, the kids have spent quality time with both Mom and Dad. Kim, (who has been dating Pete Davidson, 28) shared sweet photos of the family– without Kanye– looking glamorous at a small Christmas Eve celebration in December, as well.

Chicago recently celebrated her 4th birthday with a special party, where Kanye helped his daughter take a hit at a unicorn-shaped piñata. Kanye alleged that Kim originally hid the address of the birthday party from him, which he claimed was her way of keeping him from his children. But after Travis Scott reportedly shared the address with Kanye, the father-daughter pair seemed happy and relaxed celebrating her birthday together.