Psalm West, 2, Rides A Scooter While Playing In The Park With Big Sis Chicago, 4 – Photos

psalm west chicago west
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes.
Kanye appears to have spent his Saturday at an LA hotel playing 'Connect 4' and 'Guess Who' with his children after a wild couple of days in Miami and NYC with new girlfriend Julia Fox. Ye was spotted briefly after spending the day with his four kids who were chauffeured to an LA hotel to meet with their dad for some Daddy and Me time. Kanye's kids whom he shares with ex, Kim Kardashian were driven in THREE cars to the hotel where one security guy was seen bringing in a stack of games and toys including the popular Guess Who and Connect Four. Kanye was seen after the playdate hoping into an uber and heading to a design studio on his own where he spent the evening with a team. Dinner was delivered to the studio and people on his team were seen coming in and out. The rapper wore his Yeezy coat and carried a small bottle with a red liquid. It didn't appear to have a label and was unclear what exactly it was. Shot on 01/08/22.

Siblings stick together! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, looked adorable and happy playing together in the park in new photos.

Is there anything better than a day of play? New photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, show the sweet siblings laughing and playing together with their bodyguard on January 19. Psalm cruised comfortably on a scooter, sticking his tongue out with concentration as Chicago giggled chasing behind him. With a bodyguard nearby holding a helmet, the kids appeared to be having a fun and relaxing day out in Beverly Hills.

Psalm West, 2, cruised on a scooter during a day out at the park with big sister Chicago, 4, on Wednesday.

Always in style, the Kardashian-West kiddos each rocked tan Yeezy’s from their dad’s label. Psalm took a page out of his dad’s playbook wearing a cool and casual velour sweatshirt, while girly-girl Chicago wore bouncy pigtail braids and a matching pink sweatsuit.

Chicago west looked cute and carefree in a matching pink outfit and white Yeezys as she chased her brother.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids enjoy their day in the park with their bodyguard, both wearing Yeezys shoes.
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West's livestream for his upcoming album 'Donda.' Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021

Last week, Psalm was also seen getting in quality time with his dad during an outing in LA. Fresh off a whirlwind weekend with new flame Julia Fox, Kanye spent time with Psalm and siblings North, 8, and Saint, 6, playing board games as a family at an LA hotel. Even amidst their parent’s ongoing drama, the kids have spent quality time with both Mom and Dad. Kim, (who has been dating Pete Davidson, 28) shared sweet photos of the family– without Kanye– looking glamorous at a small Christmas Eve celebration in December, as well.

Chicago recently celebrated her 4th birthday with a special party, where Kanye helped his daughter take a hit at a unicorn-shaped piñata. Kanye alleged that Kim originally hid the address of the birthday party from him, which he claimed was her way of keeping him from his children. But after Travis Scott reportedly shared the address with Kanye, the father-daughter pair seemed happy and relaxed celebrating her birthday together.