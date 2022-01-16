Watch

Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott For Sharing The Address Of Chicago’s Birthday Party — Watch

Kanye gave a shout out to Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy after the rapper claimed he wasn’t ‘allowed’ to know the address of his daughter’s birthday party.

Looks like Travis Scott may have hooked Kanye West up. Kanye said he had a great time at his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party after Travis gave him to 411 on where it was going down. Kanye had previously claimed no one in the KarJenner family was giving him the address to the party. “I’m so happy right now I just came from Chi’s party,” he began in a video, per TMZ. “I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter.”

Kanye West thanked Travis Scott for giving him the address to his daughter’s birthday party. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I just saw everybody,” Kanye continued. “It was Kris and Corey and Kylie — Kylie let me in — right when I got to the spot cause ya know security stopped me once again. Everyone had a great time and I was just happy to be there. My life centers around my children. And I just had a great time today.” Although he didn’t mention his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, whom he said he had called for the address with no success, Kanye did add, “It’s just a matter of having a conversation, an open dialogue.”

The happy outburst comes after Kanye went on a rant about not being allowed to know the whereabouts of his kid’s birthday party, shortly before he actually showed up. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.”

Later that day, the rapper was spotted at the shindig speaking with Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story posted to social media on January 15. It ends up the party was a joint birthday party for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, who turns four on Feb. 1. The clip was posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.