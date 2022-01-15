Breaking News

Kanye West Appears At Chicago West’s 4th Birthday Party After Claiming He ‘Wasn’t Allowed’

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Shortly after releasing a video in which he claimed nobody — including Kim Kardashian — would ‘give him the address’ of Chicago’s birthday, he appeared to be present.

Kanye West appears to have attended his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. The 44-year-old rapper popped up in a brief Instagram story video posted to social media on Jan. 15, in which he could be seen engaged in a conversation with Kris Jenner, 66. Kanye wore a sleeveless black shirt, black leather pants and chunky shoes for the Barbie themed bash, which was a joint birthday party for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, who turns four on Feb. 1. The clip was posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The surprising video comes just hours after Ye claimed he was “not allowed” to attend the celebration, despite multiple attempts to get the address from Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal,” he alleged in the two minute long selfie filmed video, published by TMZ. “These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing…“I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her,” he went on.

He also talked about being present for his other three kids North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, who he shares with estranged wife Kim, 41. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen…And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you,” the Yeezy designer said to fans. “My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life…that’s the whole point of having money.”

Kim and Kanye appeared to have an amicable split when she filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Over the past months, however, the Donda rapper has made multiple plays to win Kim back. Initially, fans speculated “Kimye” — who marred in 2014 — may get back together as she publicly supported his various Donda listening parties (even wearing a wedding dress as she participated in one last August). In December, Kanye publicly sang he wanted Kim to “run right back to me” in front of thousands of fans — prompting Kim to file for “legally single” status the next day. She has since moved on with Pete Davidson, 28, while Kanye has been dating Julia Fox, 31.

