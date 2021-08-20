Chicago West, 3, Gets Inquisitive About Her Fingers In Sweet Video With Mom Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West is so cute, and she further proves that in this new video shared on Aug. 19.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s 3-year-old daughter Chicago is growing up so fast. And as she grows, she’s becoming more curious about life — including why we have five fingers and why we don’t have a sixth one between our thumbs and pointer fingers.

In the video seen below, which Kim shared on her Instagram Story on Aug. 19, Chicago asked her mom, “How come I don’t have any fingers here?”, as she pointed to the spot between her thumb and pointer finger.

“Why do you think [that is]?” Kim asked Chicago after seeing an opportunity to help her daughter learn something about the human body.

After Chicago said, “I don’t know,” Kim jumped in to help her a bit, asking, “What if we need to grab things?” But still, Chicago seemed nervous. She shoved her doll towards the camera and adorably replied, “I don’t know…”

“Why do you think?” Kim asked again, to which Chicago said, “I guess maybe to squish things.”

“You need to squish things? Like what? What do you need to squish?” Kim asked Chicago, and she said, “Like squishy slime.”

“That would be a really good reason why we don’t have any fingers in the middle,” Kim further told Chicago before taking a handful of Chicago’s face and asking if she could “squish” her cheeks. Chicago immediately burst into a fit of laughter, and Kim called her “silly”. Then, Chicago told Kim that she was going to sleep in her bed that night. So cute!

Just hours before Kim recorded this video, she reunited with ex Kanye West for a lunch date. This comes just months after the mom of four filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, following seven years of marriage. Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.