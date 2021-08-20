See Pic

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For A Lunch Date Without Their Kids — See Photo

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West's livestream for his upcoming album 'Donda.' Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album.
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West's livestream for his upcoming album 'Donda.' Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album.
Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist's retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made a rare public appearance together without their children, amid their ongoing divorce battle.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have seemingly proved their ongoing split is amicable, as they stepped out for a meal together on August 19. The rapper, 44, and the KKW Beauty founder, 40, were seen grabbing lunch in Malibu, marking the first sighting of the pair without their four children in some time. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye, was attempting to keep a low profile as she got out of a car with her hair slicked back into a bun.

Kim and Kanye grab lunch in Malibu.

The former couple both appeared to be rocking black ensembles, as they stepped out with security in tow. As fans would know, the mom of four filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She most recently opened up on the Aug. 11 episode of the We are Supported by… podcast, telling hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman that ‘Ye helped her become more confident.

“I got to a point — and maybe it was being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself,” she said. “That taught me so much in the best way of just being me and truly not care as much about what other people thought.”

Kim and Kanye.

Kim went on to note that although she’s “more vain than the average person,” she can still ignore other’s opinions of her. “It is totally okay to change your mind and to want different things and to start off being people pleaser and to ending up not being a people pleaser,” Kim explained. “Just because you’re not doesn’t mean you’re an a**hole.”

The SKIMS founder continued, “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”