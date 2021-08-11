Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For Making Her A ‘More Confident’ Person After A Decade Together

Kim Kardashian said that estranged husband Kanye West taught her to ‘be more confident’ and ignore outside opinions during the days of ‘Kimye.’

Kim Kardashian, 40, is giving some due to ex Kanye West, 44, for helping shape her into the woman she is today. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared on the Aug. 11 episode of the We are Supported by… podcast, where she told hosts Kristen Bell and Monica Padman that she learned to grow a thick skin thanks to Kanye. “I got to a point — and maybe it was being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself,” the mom of four said. “That taught me so much in the best way of just being me and truly not care as much about what other people thought,” she added.

Kim went on to say that while she thinks of herself as someone who is “more vain than the average person,” she evolved into ignoring other’s opinions of her. “It is totally okay to change your mind and to want different things and to start off being people pleaser and to ending up not being a people pleaser,” Kim explained. “Just because you’re not doesn’t mean you’re an a**hole.”

The SKIMS founder continued, “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The former couple have not spoken out publicly about the status of their marriage, but they have continued to support one another while co-parenting their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. On Aug. 5, Kim took all four kids to Kanye’s latest listening party in Atlanta for his upcoming album Donda. Kim had previously supported her estranged husband by appearing at his first listening party on July 22 alongside sister Khloe Kardashian.

Earlier this month, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim and Kanye want to maintain “family unity” throughout the divorce proceedings and “have made a pact to support each other.” The insider also said that Kim “wishes it wasn’t like this” regarding her situation with Kanye. “It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will,” the source said.