Kim Kardashian ‘Wants More Communication’ & ‘Family Unity’ From Kanye West As Divorce Continues

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West
Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist's retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones. The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian officially called it quits after seven years of marriage, and the beauty mogul wants to keep the lines of communication open.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, may be headed for a divorce but the parents-of-four want to maintain “family unity” throughout the proceedings. A source close to the A-listers told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim wants “more communication” despite splitting from the “Heartless” hitmaker after seven years of marriage. “Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up,” the insider explained.

Kim and Kanye.

The source added, “Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will. She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though.”

As fans would know, Kim most recently attended the listening party for Kanye’s new album, Donda, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on the night of July 22. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed up with their kids to support him in an all-red outfit, which included a form-fitting zip-up jumpsuit with long sleeves and matching platform heeled boots. In fact, the bold ensemble matched Kanye’s red tank top and pants.
Kim and Kanye with their kids.

Although Kim filed for divorce in Feb., the former lovebirds have not spoken out publicly about the status of their marriage. Nevertheless, the rapper has seemingly moved on with model Irina Shayk. In June, a source told PEOPLE that they would “date long-distance” after spending time together in Europe.

“Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance. Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC,” the insider explained. “He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again.” As fans would recall, Irina recently had a romantic getaway to France with the “Heartless” rapper, who was fresh off his split from Kim.