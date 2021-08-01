Kim Kardashian ‘Wants More Communication’ & ‘Family Unity’ From Kanye West As Divorce Continues

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian officially called it quits after seven years of marriage, and the beauty mogul wants to keep the lines of communication open.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, may be headed for a divorce but the parents-of-four want to maintain “family unity” throughout the proceedings. A source close to the A-listers told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim wants “more communication” despite splitting from the “Heartless” hitmaker after seven years of marriage. “Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up,” the insider explained.

The source added, “Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will. She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though.”

Although Kim filed for divorce in Feb., the former lovebirds have not spoken out publicly about the status of their marriage. Nevertheless, the rapper has seemingly moved on with model Irina Shayk. In June, a source told PEOPLE that they would “date long-distance” after spending time together in Europe.