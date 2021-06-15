Irina Shayk Flashes A Huge Smile While Out With Daughter, 4, After Kanye West Getaway

Irina Shayk was all smiles while on a walk with daughter Lea, 4, in NYC on June 15 — just days after she enjoyed a romantic getaway to France with Kanye West.

It’s been days since Irina Shayk and Kanye West‘s romantic getaway to France came to an end, but the supermodel still has a big ole’ smile on her face. Irina, 35, was photographed smiling ear-to-ear on Tuesday, June 15, while on a stroll with her 4-year-old daughter Lea in New York City. She shares her one and only child with ex Bradley Cooper.

In the snaps, Irina sported a white blouse, Burberry print shorts and black sunglasses as she held tightly onto her daughter’s hand while crossing the street. Little Lea was dressed in a stylish pink dress, which matched her white and pink socks and shoes.

A week before the mother-daughter outing, Irina was thousands of miles away in Provence, France, with Kanye, 44. Irina and the “Famous” rapper — who is fresh off his split from Kim Kardashian — were “smiling and strolling” around the grounds of a hotel on the trip, TMZ reported on June 9.

Kanye reached out to Irina “about a month ago,” a source told HollywoodLife after the initial romance report. “Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” a source close to the model recently said. “She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.”

Irina and Bradley, 46, called it quits in 2019. They started dating in April 2015 and welcomed daughter Lea in March 2017. Meanwhile, Kanye officially became a single man when Kim, 40, filed for divorce this past February. The A-list stars are now co-parenting their four children together.

The new romance between Irina and Kanye, while surprising to many, did not entirely come out of left field. The two stars have known each other for about a decade, having worked together first on the music video for Kanye’s song, “Power” (off of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy). She also modeled for his Yeezy line during Paris Fashion Week in 2012 — the same year he began dating Kim.

Kim has yet to publicly comment on her ex-husband’s new romance. But a source did tell HollywoodLife that the KKW Beauty founder “kind of feels relief that Kanye is starting to date.” Bradley’s opinion on the matter, meanwhile, is a big question mark for now.