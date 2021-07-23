Khloe Kardashian Spotted Loyally By Sis Kim’s Side At Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Show — Photo

Khloe Kardashian was a supportive sister, as she sat next to Kim at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ release show. The sisters were two of the most surprising guests at the event.

Sisters stick together! Khloe Kardashian, 37, was spotted, seated next to her sister Kim, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars attended Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West’s, 44, album release show for Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday July 22. Khloe rocked an extra-tight black ensemble. She also sported a large pair of protective sunglasses, likely to keep her eyes safe from the blinding lights Kanye used in the show.

Khloe attended the event with Kim as a loyal and dependable sister. As Donda is the first album that Kanye is expected to release since he and Kim divorced, the whole show was surely an emotional affair. Kim wore a similar outfit to Khloe, except her clothing was all red. Her and Kanye’s four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 all attended the Donda listening party.

At the event, Khloe shared plenty of photos and videos, including those of Kanye’s performance out on the field with snippets of songs from Donda. Besides Kim, Khloe also spent some time with reality star and Kim’s friend Jonathan Cheban (also known as FoodGod), and she posted a photo of his diamond studded “FoodGod” necklace.

While the rest of the world is waiting for Kanye to release Donda on streaming platforms, the rapper did release some teasers to Instagram before the massive listening party on Thursday. Prior to the event, Khloe had quietly showed some support for the rapper’s new music, when she liked three of his Instagram posts teasing new music.

The Yeezus rapper has never shied away from spilling his guts through his music. With Donda being his first album since Kim filed for divorce in February, it was sure to be a deeply personal look into the rapper’s emotions. In one track, Kanye dug deep and sadly sang that he felt like he was “losing my family.” Prior to the Donda listening party and livestream, Kanye reportedly played Kim an “emotional and personal” song from the record, although it’s not clear which song he played for her.