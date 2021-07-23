Pics

Khloe Kardashian Spotted Loyally By Sis Kim’s Side At Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Show — Photo

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Backgrid
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to The Imagination At Studio in LAPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1321580 210716 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a nude dress as she shops for a one piece at DASH in MiamiPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1356027 160916 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Khloe Kardashian was a supportive sister, as she sat next to Kim at Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ release show. The sisters were two of the most surprising guests at the event.

Sisters stick together! Khloe Kardashian37, was spotted, seated next to her sister Kim, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars attended Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West’s, 44, album release show for Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday July 22. Khloe rocked an extra-tight black ensemble. She also sported a large pair of protective sunglasses, likely to keep her eyes safe from the blinding lights Kanye used in the show.

Khloe and Kim rocked similar outfits. (Backgrid)

Khloe attended the event with Kim as a loyal and dependable sister. As Donda is the first album that Kanye is expected to release since he and Kim divorced, the whole show was surely an emotional affair. Kim wore a similar outfit to Khloe, except her clothing was all red. Her and Kanye’s four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 all attended the Donda listening party.

At the event, Khloe shared plenty of photos and videos, including those of Kanye’s performance out on the field with snippets of songs from Donda. Besides Kim, Khloe also spent some time with reality star and Kim’s friend Jonathan Cheban (also known as FoodGod), and she posted a photo of his diamond studded “FoodGod” necklace.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe sported a black ensemble and a large pair of sunglasses. (Mega)

While the rest of the world is waiting for Kanye to release Donda on streaming platforms, the rapper did release some teasers to Instagram before the massive listening party on Thursday. Prior to the event, Khloe had quietly showed some support for the rapper’s new music, when she liked three of his Instagram posts teasing new music.

The Yeezus rapper has never shied away from spilling his guts through his music. With Donda being his first album since Kim filed for divorce in February, it was sure to be a deeply personal look into the rapper’s emotions. In one track, Kanye dug deep and sadly sang that he felt like he was “losing my family.” Prior to the Donda listening party and livestream, Kanye reportedly played Kim an “emotional and personal” song from the record, although it’s not clear which song he played for her.