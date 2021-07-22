Khloe Kardashian Gives Love To Kanye West’s New Music During His Split From Kim By ‘Liking’ Pics

It seems Khloe Kardashian has sent a subtle message of support to Kanye West by liking some of his IG snaps as he prepares to release new music.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has always been a supporter of Kanye West‘s music, and she recently send some subtle love to the 44-year-old rapper, amid his split from her sister Kim Kardashian. Khloe “liked” three of Ye’s new Instagram snaps, after he returned to the social media platform this week to promote his new music. She liked a post announcing the release of his new project, Donda, which is slated to drop on Friday, July 23. The Instagram teaser clip showcased one of his new songs and featured athlete Sha’Carri Richardson in the ad.

The Good American mogul also “liked” a snap of Kanye sitting alone in an empty stadium, along with a shot of him wearing gold chains adorned with the names of his four kids: Saint, 5, North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Despite his high-profile split from the SKIMS mogul, Khloe has always publicly shown her support for Ye.

Earlier in the year, she shared a sweet birthday message as he celebrated the big 44. “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!” she wrote. Khloe even clapped back when a follower asked why she posted a tribute to her sister’s estranged husband. “Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?” Khloe began.

She continued, “You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another [every day]. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you are in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!”

As fans would know, Kanye is gearing up to release some new tracks. Earlier in the week, Page Six reported that Kanye “actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party” in Las Vegas. As for the alleged song where Kanye compared himself to a prisoner, the publication claims that the track is “emotional and personal” and “not negative at all.”