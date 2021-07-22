See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Gives Love To Kanye West’s New Music During His Split From Kim By ‘Liking’ Pics

khloe
Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

It seems Khloe Kardashian has sent a subtle message of support to Kanye West by liking some of his IG snaps as he prepares to release new music.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has always been a supporter of Kanye West‘s music, and she recently send some subtle love to the 44-year-old rapper, amid his split from her sister Kim KardashianKhloe “liked” three of Ye’s new Instagram snaps, after he returned to the social media platform this week to promote his new music. She liked a post announcing the release of his new project, Donda, which is slated to drop on Friday, July 23. The Instagram teaser clip showcased one of his new songs and featured athlete Sha’Carri Richardson in the ad.

The Good American mogul also “liked” a snap of Kanye sitting alone in an empty stadium, along with a shot of him wearing gold chains adorned with the names of his four kids: Saint5, North8, and Chicago3, and Psalm, 2. Despite his high-profile split from the SKIMS mogul, Khloe has always publicly shown her support for Ye.

Earlier in the year, she shared a sweet birthday message as he celebrated the big 44. “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!” she wrote. Khloe even clapped back when a follower asked why she posted a tribute to her sister’s estranged husband. “Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?” Khloe began.

She continued, “You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another [every day]. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you are in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!!”

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Sexiest Pics

Khloe Kardashian 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to The Imagination At Studio in LAPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1321580 210716 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a nude dress as she shops for a one piece at DASH in MiamiPictured: Khloe KardashianRef: SPL1356027 160916 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

khloe kanye
Khloe and Kanye. Image: Shutterstock

As fans would know, Kanye is gearing up to release some new tracks. Earlier in the week, Page Six reported that Kanye “actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party” in Las Vegas. As for the alleged song where Kanye compared himself to a prisoner, the publication claims that the track is “emotional and personal” and “not negative at all.”