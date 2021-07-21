See Pics

Kanye West Returns To Instagram After 3 Years With Photos Of Gold Chain Bearing His Kids’ Names

Kanye West 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Kanye West Balenciaga Show, Arrivals, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 07 Jul 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

After years of silence – and days before he drops his new album – Kanye West returned to Instagram. However, the real question remains: does he still follow his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian?

Instagram followers who had notifications on for Kanye West’s account were greeted by a surprise on Tuesday (July 20) when Ye, 44, published his first post in years. Kanye ushered in his return to the ‘gram with a series of photos of a gold chain around his neck. The bling bore the name of his children — Saint5, North8, and Chicago3 (but no mention of Psalm West, which could mean Ye had this chain made before the two-year-old was born.) For those who are curious – even though he has 5.6 million followers, Kanye only follows one person on Instagram, and that remains Kim Kardashian-West.

In addition to the close-ups of his jewelry, Kanye shared: a photo of him wearing a hood and gloves; a photo of him looking like Spider-Man or Snake Eyes from posing G.I. Joe, as he looked down while crouching high above on some silver canisters; and his outfit laid out on a table. This was Kanye’s first in three years, as Heavy noted in 2020 that Ye’s last post was on Oct. 4, 2018. He deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts after that date but returned to Twitter in time for his disastrous presidential campaign. This Instagram comeback also heralded the release of his highly-anticipated album, DONDA. Fans, needless to say, were hyped. “It’s happening. “Yeezy season.” “This one feels a lot different… Classic incoming.” “Donda we ready let’s GOOOOO.”

Kanye confirmed that his long-delayed album would arrive on Friday (July 23) in an unconventional way: through a Beats By Dre commercial featuring Sha’Carri Richardson. The Olympic sprinter, who missed out on the Tokyo 2020 games after a positive cannabis test, starred in a spot that aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Sha’Carri, aka “America’s Fastest Woman,” ran 100m while wearing the recently launched Beats Studio Buds, while “No Child Left Behind,” a previously-unheard track from Kanye, scored the commercial. The ad also notified fans that there would be a “listening event live stream on Apple Music at 8pm ET.” Kanye, in his second Instagram post in years, shared the commercial to his account.

Kanye West attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 7 (J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

There were rumblings that DONDA, which Kanye said he would release in July 2020, would finally see the light of day at the start of the week. Kanye held an album listening party in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18). During the event, Kanye reportedly played a song titled “Welcome To My Life, where he referred to his life with the KarJenners as a “prison,” and one lyric goes, “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.” But, Page Six reported that Kanye played his new music for Kim personally before the party and that the new music is “emotional and personal” and Ye says nothing “negative” about Kim on it.