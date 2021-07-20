Report

Kanye West Reportedly Played ‘Emotional’ Song From ‘Donda’ For Kim Kardashian — ‘It’s Personal’

Miami, FL - Couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian check out their new condo in Miami.
As the world prepares for Kanye West to finally drop his long-awaited album, Ye reportedly gave his ex, Kim Kardashian, a personal preview of ‘Donda before a listening party in Vegas.

Donda is almost here, and apparently, Kanye West takes the high road on his upcoming album. Kanye, 44, doesn’t rap anything negative about Kim Kardashian or their breakup, according to Page Six. Contrary to earlier reports that claimed Ye called his former life with Kim, 40, a “prison,” Page Six reports that Kanye “actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party” in Las Vegas. As for the alleged song where Kanye compared himself to a prisoner, the publication claims that the track is “emotional and personal” and “not negative at all.”

Fans will have to see for themselves when Donda drops. Initially, The Sun reported that during the Sunday (July 18) listening party in Vegas, Kanye spun a track titled “Welcome To My Life.” Supposedly, the song’s lyrics address the breakdown of his marriage to Kim, his notorious Twitter meltdowns, and his disastrous 2020 presidential campaign. There is allegedly a line where Kanye called his home with Kim a jail and rapped, “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.” Kanye, according to The Sun, “paused for like, two minutes, and cried” after playing the song. According to the new report, that was not the case.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend WestFashion Group International’s Night of Stars Gala in 2019 (Shutterstock)

Kim and Kanye reportedly met up in San Francisco over the July 16 weekend to spend time together with their four kids —  North8, Saint5, Chicago3, and 2-year-old Psalm West. Kim flew from New York on late Friday to meet with Kanye and their brood. The family had breakfast together on Saturday before attending the Asian Art Museum before it opened to the public. It marked their first public outing as a family since the split, and Page Six reported that they’re “in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first.”

Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist's retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence.
Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets.

It’s unclear when Donda – Ye’s long-awaited tenth studio album, named after his late mother – will arrive. There are rumors that it’ll drop on Friday, July 23. Propping up this theory is the massive listening party Kanye is throwing the day before. On Thursday, July 22, Kanye will host a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium. The stadium could hold up to 71-75,000 fans, meaning that there will be many fans with phones capturing the new music.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye attend the WestFashion Group International’s 2019 Night of Stars (Shutterstock)

Following the Vegas event, social media personality Justin Laboy, who claims to have been there, gave Donda some high praise. “Kanye played his new album for me & [Kevin Durant] last night in Vegas. The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again,” he tweeted. “Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.” He followed that up with “ALBUM OF THE YEAR DON’T @ ME.”

 