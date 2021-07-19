Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Reunite To Take Kids On Family Vacation

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear to be taking a solid co-parenting approach since their divorce in 2020. The pair reportedly brought their kids to San Francisco for a family vacation.

Kim Kardashian, 40, reportedly flew from New York to San Fransisco with her four kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 on Friday July 16 to spend a weekend with their father and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West, 44. Kim and Kanye are reportedly doing their best to co-parent, after the couple filed for divorced in February, according to Page Six.

Even as they go through their divorce, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and rapper appear to being providing a strong family dynamic for their kids. Kim and Kanye apparently took their kids to breakfast and spent the morning at the Asian Art Museum. “They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source told Page Six.

After the short get-together, Kanye reportedly went to Las Vegas, where he attended the BIG3 basketball tournament, which he wore a ski mask to. Kim went back to Los Angeles with their four kids. As the first public outing since Kim filed for divorced in February 2021, it sounds as if the pair have figured out a way to co-parent that works for them. Even though it’s their first big trip as a whole family since the split, Kanye also took the kids on a vacation to Mexico on July 1, as Kim was in Rome.

After reuniting with his ex for the family excursion, Kanye also reportedly confirmed that he’s still dating supermodel Irina Shayk, 35, while he was in Vegas, even after reports that their new romance was on the rocks. The couple are “very much still dating,” a source told People, following the rumors that they were “cooling off,” via Page Six. The My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper reportedly reached out to the model back in May, and the couple just connected, a source told HollywoodLife in June. “He loves that she is a model because she knows fashion and is very well respected in the industry,” the source said. The new couple went on a romantic trip to France, where they celebrated Kanye’s birthday on June 8. The couple were spotted wandering the grounds of a hotel in Provence.