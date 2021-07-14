Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s Relationship Status Revealed 1 Month After Getaway To France For His Birthday

It’s been a month since Kanye West spent his birthday with Irina Shayk. Are they still enjoying the love, or is it another case of ‘Welcome to Heartbreak’?

Unfortunately for those shipping Kanye West and Irina Shayk, it seems that their love is fading faster than Ye’s 2020 presidential campaign. Roughly five weeks after Irina, 35, helped Kanye celebrate his 44th birthday in France – and after reports that they’ve been seeing each other for months — Page Six claims that things have cooled off between Ye and the model. Irina “likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” according to the publication, which also reports that Kanye invited Irina to join him at a couture show in Paris – and she said no.

Irina supposedly turned down this invite because she didn’t want the world to think they were an item. Apparently, Bradley Cooper’s ex (and mother of their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 4) is enjoying the single life and doesn’t “want to be linked with anyone” at the moment. Kanye did make a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 7 but hid his face behind a vivid, black panther-print mask that covered his whole head.

Ye and Irina made headlines in June when they were seen “smiling and strolling” and looked “very much like a couple” around the grounds of a hotel in Provence, France. The two were “100 percent romantically together,” according to initial reports, and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this romance was “nothing serious yet,” but that Irina was “thrilled” when Ye asked her to hang out. Irina was charmed by Kanye’s understanding of the fashion world, and the source said that Ye was also looking for someone who “knows that world and is creative and well respected on their own in it.”

Since that initial moment in France, it has been rather quiet between these two. Irina has spent her time in New York City, running errands with her daughter and reuniting with her ex in the Big Apple. As for Kanye, he’s had his hands full. At the end of June, Ye returned home to LA after taking his and Kim Kardashian’s kids – North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Psalm West, 2, and Chicago West, 3 – on a family trip to Mexico. Kim, at the time, was living her best life while enjoying a getaway in Rome.