Report

Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s Relationship Status Revealed 1 Month After Getaway To France For His Birthday

Irina Shayk backstage Max Mara show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2018
Irina Shayk wear a black bodysuit in New York City. Irina Shayk returns to her home from romantic trip to France for new boyfriend Kanye West's 44th birthday Pictured: Irina Shayk Ref: SPL5231712 100621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Bradley Cooper and his Ex Irina Shayk are seen taking a walk with their daughter Lea in New York City Pictured: Irina Shayk,Bradley Cooper,Lea Shayk-Cooper Ref: SPL5230315 020621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

It’s been a month since Kanye West spent his birthday with Irina Shayk. Are they still enjoying the love, or is it another case of ‘Welcome to Heartbreak’?

Unfortunately for those shipping Kanye West and Irina Shayk, it seems that their love is fading faster than Ye’s 2020 presidential campaign. Roughly five weeks after Irina, 35, helped Kanye celebrate his 44th birthday in France – and after reports that they’ve been seeing each other for monthsPage Six claims that things have cooled off between Ye and the model. Irina “likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” according to the publication, which also reports that Kanye invited Irina to join him at a couture show in Paris – and she said no.

Irina supposedly turned down this invite because she didn’t want the world to think they were an item. Apparently, Bradley Cooper’s ex (and mother of their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 4) is enjoying the single life and doesn’t “want to be linked with anyone” at the moment. Kanye did make a surprise appearance at the Balenciaga show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 7 but hid his face behind a vivid, black panther-print mask that covered his whole head.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk touchdown in New Jersey after being seen together in France (Backgrid)

Ye and Irina made headlines in June when they were seen “smiling and strolling” and looked “very much like a couple” around the grounds of a hotel in Provence, France. The two were “100 percent romantically together,” according to initial reports, and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this romance was “nothing serious yet,” but that Irina was “thrilled” when Ye asked her to hang out. Irina was charmed by Kanye’s understanding of the fashion world, and the source said that Ye was also looking for someone who “knows that world and is creative and well respected on their own in it.”

Related Gallery

Kanye West -- PICS

Kanye West Balenciaga Show, Arrivals, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 07 Jul 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s reported romance is apparently cooling off. (Erik Pendzich/Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Since that initial moment in France, it has been rather quiet between these two. Irina has spent her time in New York City, running errands with her daughter and reuniting with her ex in the Big Apple. As for Kanye, he’s had his hands full. At the end of June, Ye returned home to LA after taking his and Kim Kardashian’s kids – North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Psalm West, 2, and Chicago West, 3 – on a family trip to Mexico. Kim, at the time, was living her best life while enjoying a getaway in Rome.

 