Irina Shayk Rocks Black Mini Dress While Out With Daughter 2 Weeks After Getaway With Kanye West

Irina Shayk looked chic in New York several weeks after her French getaway with Kanye West.

Irina Shayk looked casual chic while out and about in New York City on June 22. The model, 35, ran errands with daughter Lea Cooper, 4, in the downtown area just two weeks after her French getaway with Kanye West. Irina paired a loose white button-up shirt over a black mini dress, while her daughter — whom she shares with former partner Bradley Cooper — wore a striped white-and-blue two-set.

The sighting comes several weeks after the model was spotted in Provence, France on June 8 with Kanye to celebrate his 44th birthday. Amid the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye and Irina were seen “strolling and smiling” around the grounds of a hotel. TMZ has reported that the pair are “100 percent romantically together.” The outlet also noted that it is “unclear how serious” the rumored coupling is, but the two are apparently “definitely friends with benefits status.”

Kanye is, of course, in the middle of divorce filings. After about six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the “Yeezus” rapper in February. The two share four children, North, 8, Psalm, 2, Chicago, 3, and Saint, 5, together. The split was reportedly amicable. “They both knew this was coming,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Nobody was blindsided.” Kim even included Kanye in her Father’s Day homage on Instagram on June 20. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives!” she captioned the post. “Love you unconditionally!!!”

Irina, on the other hand, is also no stranger to high-profile relationships. She previously dated Bradley between 2015 and 2019. They welcomed their daughter in March 2017. The two remain on good terms as co-parents to Lea. Irina and Bradley reunited a few days after her French getaway on June 17 in New York. The threesome strolled the city and spent some family time together.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Irina was “ready to move on” and find a new beau. “Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” the insider said. “She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.”