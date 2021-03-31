Kim Kardashian’s Divorce From Kanye West: Everything We Know To Date

Learn more about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, as well as Kim previous two divorces.

Kim Kardashian is enduring a difficult chapter in her life as she goes through her third divorce. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, and her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, made the difficult decision to end their marriage back in February 2021. As their divorce plays out in the public eye, let’s revisit everything we know so far, as well as Kim’s past two divorces.

Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

News broke that Kim had officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19. Details of the former A-list couple’s divorce quickly became clearer as more information became available. Kim requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s four children — North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 1. The split was also reportedly “amicable” between the two stars. Neither Kim nor Kanye contested the prenup that they signed prior to their May 2014 marriage.

In the weeks leading up to the official divorce filing, both Kim and Kanye maneuvered a slew of reports that implicated the end of their marriage was imminent. On January 5, reports circulated that Kim was “done” with the couple’s marriage, and in the time afterward, Kanye reportedly began moving items out of the couple’s home.

What Went Wrong Between Kim & Kanye

Following confirmation that Kim and Kanye were indeed in the midst of their divorce, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY what the “final straw” was for Kim. “Kim and Kanye both had met with lawyers. Kim felt she tried everything to make the marriage work and Kanye was refusing to get the help she requested which was the final straw,” our source shared, referencing Kanye’s mental health struggles.

“She and Kris [Jenner] even tried to get him to go to counseling and offered support as best she could and he kept refusing.” It seems, however, that the former couple new the end of their marriage was only a matter of time. “They both knew this was coming. Nobody was blindsided. For her, it’s always been about working through the financials more than the kids.”

Kim has been putting an emphasis on protecting her kiddos, and ensuring that they know they are loved during this difficult time. But after Kanye’s failed bid for the presidency and his series of shocking tweets over the summer, Kim knew that the couple’s partnership wasn’t working the way it used to. “She’s just been trying to gauge how they can work together on this to make it a seamless transition and to make sure he’s going to mentally be in that space in the decisions to make together over the kids,” the source continued.

“Kim knows this is the best decision for the family,” they noted. “She really loves him and wants the best for him and doesn’t want to put the entire family through all of their issues and drama. She’s trying to omit any drama and keep the kids out of it and doesn’t want them intertwined in any drama or issues as they figure the financials out. She’s spending a lot of time with family, focusing on her little ones and spending time with their cousins and whatnot to alleviate any tension around the divorce.”

The Good Years

Despite the end of Kim and Kanye’s marriage, their life together was full of beautiful moments and major contemporary pop culture touchstones. The couple started dating in 2012 and welcomed their first child together, North, in June 2013. Less than one year later, the couple exchanged their vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

From there, the twosome welcomed three more children, including son Saint, and daughter Chicago and son Psalm. The couple’s two youngest children were born via surrogate. Throughout their marriage, the couple supported one another as Kim studied for the Bar exam and Kanye continued his pursuits in the fashion industry. Kim and the couple’s kiddos also attended Sunday Services regularly, and for Kim’s 40th birthday, Kanye created a message from Kim’s late father.

Kim Kardashian’s Divorce From Kris Humphries

Prior to Kim’s marriage and subsequent divorce from Kanye, the SKIMS mogul endured another high-profile divorce. Kim was memorably married to basketball player Kris Humphries for only 72 days before she filed for divorce. The couple’s marriage was a special event on KUWTK, which made the end of their romance all the more surprising for some. Years later, though, Kim revealed that she knew that the couple’s marriage was not going to work.

“At the time I didn’t even — I just thought, ‘Holy sh*t, I’m 30 years old. I better get this together; I better get married.’ I think a lot of girls do go through that — where they freak out and think they’re getting old and they have to figure it out,” she revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “But I knew, like, [by the] honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.” The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2013.

Kim Kardashian’s First Husband, Damon Thomas

Kim was only 19 years old when she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas and got married for the first time. The two went to Vegas and got hitched in 2000. At the time, Kim was actually “on ecstasy,” she revealed in a 2018 episode of KUWTK, per People. Kim also attributed the time in her life to her “wild phase,” but her marriage to Damon ended in divorce. Damon filed the paperwork in 2003 and the former couple’s marriage officially ended in 2004, after the divorce was finalized.