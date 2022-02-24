Kanye West Claims He ‘Ran’ Pete Davidson Off Instagram Amid Kim Kardashian Drama

In the latest installment of Kanye and Pete’s Instagram feud, Kanye credits himself for changing the ‘SNL’s actor name to ‘Skete.’

Pete Davidson recently deleted his Instagram account and Kanye West is taking all the credit for it. “Ran Skete off the gram,” the 44-year-old rapper claimed on his own Insta. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.” In addition to posting a pic of the Saturday Night Live actor’s page that read “user not found,” he also shared a headline that claimed “Pete Davidson Deleted His Instagram Account After His First Post Was Flooded With Kanye West Fans Calling Him ‘Skete And Telling Him To ‘Find God.’ The headline came with proof of users doing just as it said.

Just before deleting his account, the King Of Staten Island star seemingly threw in one last wisecrack the the “Gold Digger” rapper. He had shared a link to a video of fictional comedian Rupert Pupkin reciting his famous quote, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.” Just hours later, Pete’s Instagram account was nowhere to be found.

The seemingly-endless Kanye West Instagram drama started when he did a clean sweep of his Instagram and replaced all of the posts of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids and replaced them with insults directed at the SNL actor. In one post he slammed Pete for making fun of his “mental health” on an episode of SNL.



In another, he leaked private texts from the comedian that seemed to be a peace offering of sorts. The text, in part, read, “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise.” He also said he hopes he and Ye can be friends one day and that he can meet his children. Instead, Ye leaked the text to social media and wrote, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN” in response.

Kim had expressed that she was concerned about Pete’s safety over the feud to Kanye via text– which he also leaked on his social media. That was seemingly the last straw for the SKIMS founder as she recently unfollowed him on Instagram. The Kardashian clan stood behind Kim and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all unfollowed Ye as well.