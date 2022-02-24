See Comment

Kanye West Claims He ‘Ran’ Pete Davidson Off Instagram Amid Kim Kardashian Drama

Kanye West, Pete Davidson
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock and Girls5eva and sponsored by IHG Hotels and Resorts held at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

In the latest installment of Kanye and Pete’s Instagram feud, Kanye credits himself for changing the ‘SNL’s actor name to ‘Skete.’

Pete Davidson recently deleted his Instagram account and Kanye West is taking all the credit for it. “Ran Skete off the gram,” the 44-year-old rapper claimed on his own Insta. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.” In addition to posting a pic of the Saturday Night Live actor’s page that read “user not found,” he also shared a headline that claimed “Pete Davidson Deleted His Instagram Account After His First Post Was Flooded With Kanye West Fans Calling Him ‘Skete And Telling Him To ‘Find God.’ The headline came with proof of users doing just as it said.

Just before deleting his account, the King Of Staten Island star seemingly threw in one last wisecrack the the “Gold Digger” rapper. He had shared a link to a video of fictional comedian Rupert Pupkin reciting his famous quote, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.” Just hours later, Pete’s Instagram account was nowhere to be found.

The seemingly-endless Kanye West Instagram drama started when he did a clean sweep of his Instagram and replaced all of the posts of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids and replaced them with insults directed at the SNL actor. In one post he slammed Pete for making fun of his “mental health” on an episode of SNL.

Kanye West, Pete Davidson
Kanye West and Pete Davidson (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson -- Photos Of The Couple

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021

In another, he leaked private texts from the comedian that seemed to be a peace offering of sorts. The text, in part, read, “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise.” He also said he hopes he and Ye can be friends one day and that he can meet his children. Instead, Ye leaked the text to social media and wrote, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN” in response.

Kim had expressed that she was concerned about Pete’s safety over the feud to Kanye via text– which he also leaked on his social media. That was seemingly the last straw for the SKIMS founder as she recently unfollowed him on Instagram. The Kardashian clan stood behind Kim and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all unfollowed Ye as well.