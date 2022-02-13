Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram.

Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 1.

Pete then allegedly wrote, “How you guys [sic [go] about raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. I do [sic] [hope] [one] day meet them and we [can] all be friends,” the rest of the text read. Although the text had a peaceful tone, Kanye didn’t seem to be interested — responding, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Pete’s reps for comment about the text in question.

The image of the text message was second in a carousel post that included a screen grab of Pete’s recent Calvin Klein Underwear campaign with BFF Machine Gun Kelly, 31. In the ad, the pair rock their Calvin Klein merch as they lounge around at home and eat popcorn. Just before this most recent post, Kanye also threw shade at MGK — nee Colson Baker — saying, “NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB” (Bob as in, Bob Iger, the former CEO and Chairman of Disney).

Pete’s ex-fiancée Ariana Grande was also dragged into ‘Ye’s latest outbursts when the Chicago-born rapper shared a doctored image of an old, false report that Pete had allegedly “sent” intimate photos of him and Ariana to her late ex Mac Miller. Outlet TMZ was initially accused of writing the false report, however, the report never appeared on their website. “NO COMMENT,” he wrote on the initial post of the image, adding, “I FEEL RECOGNIZED YOU COULD HAVE ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD AND STILL BE DISMISSED I STARTED TO FEEL LIKE IT WAS ME AGAINST THE WORLD EVERYONE.”