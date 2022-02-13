See Message

Kanye West Disses Pete Davidson’s BFF Machine Gun Kelly Amid Feud: ‘No One Has Heard A Song’

In another Instagram post slamming Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete, Kanye shared an image of himself and the comedian facing off for a ‘fight night.’

There appears to be no downtime for Kanye West and his trolling of Pete Davidson, as the rapper went after the Saturday Night Live comedian once again — and brought Pete’s BFF Machine Gun Kelly into the fold. Taking to his Instagram on Sunday (February 13), Kanye shared an image (below) of himself and Pete superimposed as Marvel comic book foes Venom and Carnage facing off in a cage match titled “Fight Night.” Yes, it’s quite obvious Kanye has a bone to pick with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, whom Kanye now refers to as “Skete.”

In the rambling caption for the incendiary Instagram, the “Famous” hitmaker also threw shade at MGK by suggesting “no one has heard a song” by the chart-topping musician. “THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME ITS ON DAILEY MAIL,” Kanye wrote. “TELL BOB AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WAISTED YOUR MONEY ON STARWARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGHSCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB”

The diss on MGK comes merely minutes after Kanye went on an Instagram rant about Pete having some sort of romantic past with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Yes, that Hillary Clinton. The first shots fired regarding Pete and Hillary’s alleged love affair came as Kanye shared a photo of Pete and the caption, “LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.” Kanye followed up with a post thanking fans for supporting him and letting them know they can “google the Hillary thing” as he maintains he is not fabricating it.

But he wasn’t done just yet, as Kanye then decided to share a photo of a tattoo of Hillary Clinton on a forearm (above), claiming it was from Pete’s own social media post, although the King of Staten Island star doesn’t have social media accounts. In the caption, Kanye mentioned what appeared to be a conspiracy theory, as he wrote, “WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH.”

The Instagram shade follows a series of slams recently against Pete and the mother of his four children Kim, whom he accused of tearing their family apart in since-deleted posts.  Kim and Pete began dating shortly after her SNL debut on Oct. 9. Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye split when the makeup mogul filed for divorce in Feb. 2021.

 