Pete Davidson Rocks BFF Machine Gun Kelly’s Pink Sweatpants & Matching Top In NYC — Photo

Felipe Ramales/Splashnews
Pete Davidson Dave Chappelle in concert, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2017
Pete Davidson throws a peace sign while arrives at the NBC studios for his appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City Pictured: Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5279535 091221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Owen Wilson" Episode 1806 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson as Dog the Bounty Hunter during the "School Board Meeting" sketch on Saturday, October 2, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Pete Davidson flashed a peace sign as he arrived ahead of his Jimmy Fallon appearance, which he’s set to make with Miley Cyrus.

Pete Davidson, 28, is a ride or die homie. The Saturday Night Live actor sported a pair of close friend Machine Gun Kelly‘s sweatpants and a matching hoodie on Thursday, Dec. 9. Pete added a leather bomber jacket over top along with a pair of white trainer sneakers, finishing his look with a Freak Brothers baseball cap that read “Freak’n Easy.”

The Staten Island native rocked black nail polish — possibly from MGK’s new UN/DN LAQR polish line — as well as a silver ring on his left hand. He appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed a peace sign while hanging on to a large iced Dunkin’ coffee (Ben Affleck would definitely approve).

Pete Davidson arrives to NBC studios wearing MGK’s merch. (Felipe Ramales/Splashnews)

Pete is set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon with Miley Cyrus, 28, on Thursday Dec. 9. The celebrity duo are going on the show to promote their upcoming Miley’s New Years Eve Party special which is broadcasting Dec. 31 on Peacock and NBC from Miami, Florida.

The unisex “Pink Flyer” styles are part of the Machine Gun Kelly’s merch line available online, which include a graphic design of a black guitar, an XX and the words, “Tickets To My Downfall” — the name of his fifth studio album.

Pete held onto an iced coffee from Dunkin’. (Felipe Ramales/Splashnews)

Pete and MGK, née Colson Baker, are also co-starring in a sexy new campaign for Calvin Klein Underwear! The 28-year-old comedian seemingly took over CK’s Instagram account several days ago, changing the bio to “Pete here” and posting a selfie of him flashing deuces at the camera. “I got Instagram,” the caption read, showing Pete in a CK logo t-shirt. In another photo, Pete and MGK appear confused as they look into the camera. “did we nail it or did we nail it,” they questioned in their hilarious caption.

Pete appears to have been keeping busy in both LA and NYC amid his romance with Kim Kardashian, 41! The pair spent time in Los Angeles with a brunch date in late November, but due to their busy schedules, haven’t been seen together since.