Kim Kardashian Hosting ‘SNL’ For The 1st Time On Oct. 9 With Returning Musical Guest Halsey

Live from New York, it’s Saturday night! Season 47 of Saturday Night Live is well underway, and show runner Lorne Michaels has yet to disappoint with his choice of show hosts and musical guests. This week, Kim Kardashian, 40, is set to take the stage at Studio 8H alongside musical guest Halsey, 27.

The SKIMS founder follows season opener Owen Wilson, 52, who hosted on Oct. 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, 33. Just like Kim, the Wedding Crashers star also made his hosting debut in season 47, chalking up the long wait to nerves. “I get really nervous with public speaking. I’ve never done any of those commencement addresses or Saturday Night Live just because I get too nervous,” he explained on a hike to friend Kevin Nealon in a YouTube video. Owen slayed it, and even had some help from his brothers Andrew, 57, and Luke, 50, during his opening monologue.

Learn more about this week’s show below.

Kim Kardashian Is Hosting ‘SNL’ For The 1st Time

After weeks of speculation, Kim was confirmed to be hosting the Oct. 9 show via SNL‘s official Twitter account on Sept. 22. The KKW Beauty founder will make history as SNL‘s first-ever reality star to serve as host on the long running NBC series.

Kim was rumored to be hosting the show after she was spotted enjoying a lunch with Lorne and her mom Kris Jenner, 65, at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge back in August. Shortly after the meeting, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was “asked” to appear on SNL this season.

“Kim was asked to be a host for SNL…The desire is for Kim to host and potentially have some family members take part in skits or the opening monologue. If they can’t figure it out for the season debut, they still want her to do a hosting spot sometime during the season,” the insider told HL.

“OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL,” Kim said via Twitter after the announcement was made, adding, “I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

Kim has been fodder for SNL humor in the past; notably impersonated by former cast member Nasim Pedrad a whopping 13 times between 2009 and 2014. Nicki Minaj also delivered her take on Kim in a Dec. 2014 episode when she was musical guest.

In the days leading up to the big show, Kim has turned heads in some seriously stylish outfits heading to and from rehearsals. The Armenian beauty stayed with her Balenciaga kick, sporting a silver tinsel coat over a tight black catsuit (including the pant-leggings she has worn several times, including to the Met Gala) for one outfit on Oct. 5. She bundled up in a puffy jacket for another, adding a dash of color with a bright pink suit on Oct. 7. Her sisters have yet to pop-up at the studio, however, her close friends Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus have been spotted with her daily.

Notably, Kim’s hosting debut comes amid her split from husband Kanye West, 44. The makeup mogul and Yeezy designer tied the knot back in 2014, snd share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021 citing irreconcilable differences. Recently, she has shown support for Kanye’s 10th album Donda: Kim was present for two back-to-back listening parties in Atlanta, curiously wearing a wedding dress for the third in his native of Chicago.

The appearance also comes hot off the heels of Kim and her family shooting their new reality series for Disney-owned streamer Hulu. The KarJenner clan wrapped their long running E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 20 seasons earlier this year.

The ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Tonight Is Halsey

Halsey returns to Studio 8H for the fifth time on Oct. 9. The appearance comes just five weeks after the release of her latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The project includes her last two singles, “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” — which was produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — as well as track “You Asked for This.”

The album is accompanied by a new documentary of the same name, set to begin streaming on HBO Max starting on Oct. 7. “I’ve always wanted to make that kind of a record that was unapologetic and just didn’t care about chart success or trends or whatever,” Halsey, née Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, said on Australian radio show triple j Breakfast in August, describing the albums theme as “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” The New Jersey native gave birth to her first child Ender Ridley with partner Alev Aydin on July 14.

“5th times the…charm? See you sooooon,” Halsey posted via social media after the announcement.

Halsey last appeared on SNL in Jan. 2020 when she performed “You Should Be Sad” and “Finally // Beautiful Stranger.” Her first-ever appearance on the series was in Jan. 2018 when she performed her breakout single “Him & I” with G-Eazy. She one again appeared in Feb. 2019 when she pulled double duty as both host and musical guest.

What Time Is ‘SNL’ On?

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:35 p.m. PST/EST and 9:30 p.m. MT on local NBC affiliates. The series can also be streamed live on the Peacock app.