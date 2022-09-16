Devon Walker: 5 Things To Know About One Of SNL’s Newest Cast Members

Studio 8H is going to see some fresh faces this fall! The cast of Saturday Night Live has added four new comedians to the mix after losing seven members, including three of its biggest stars, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, following the conclusion of Season 47. The iconic sketch comedy series announced the new featured players for the 2022-23 season on Sept. 15: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Read on to learn about Texas-native Devon Walker below.

Devon Has Been On The Radar Since 2017

Devon began his stand-up comedy career in Texas, and he’s been working his way to SNL for years. He was included in the 2017 Comedy Central “Up Next” showcase and has been featured in various comedy festivals such as Clusterfest, Moontower Comedy Festival, and the Big Sky Comedy Festival, per The Stand. He moved to New York City in 2018 to pursue his comedy dreams further. Devon partnered with Comedy Central during the 2020 lockdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and created skits for social media, often collaborating with Grace Kuhlenschmidt, as seen below.

He also notably paired up with viral comedian Trevor Wallace in a fake game show skit for Comedy Central. “The network gave me one (1) episode of my own fake game show and said that if enough people watch they’ll let me make more,” Devon wrote in the caption that accompanied a clip of him and Trevor interacting. “So if you don’t want me to succeed do NOT click the link in my bio.”

Just before his SNL news, Vulture named him “A Comedian You Should Know”. He’s pretty impressive!

Devon Co-Wrote His First Television Episode In 2022

Devon is a writer on Netflix’s Big Mouth and the Freeform series Everything’s Trash. On Sept. 1, 2022, he celebrated the premiere of an episode of Everything’s Trash that he co-wrote. “First episode of tv I ever got to co-write is out today on hulu,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of his writing credit. “There’s a lot of people I have to thank for it, but I can’t be that earnest online. Now I need y’all to run them streaming numbers up, I’m tryna buy a helicopter one day”.

Devon Is A Huge Fan Of Drake

Drake is one of Devon’s favorite artists, which he has made well known on his Instagram page. His second post on Instagram is from Drake’s 2015 Governor’s Ball performance. It’s simply a photo of Drake on stage, and he wrote no caption with it. Plus, he used a Drake lyric to caption a photo of himself posing with a toddler in 2019. “I wasn’t hiding my son from the world I -,” he captioned the picture, which are lyrics from Drake’s 2018 song, “Emotionless”.

One artist Devon clearly dislikes, though, is Post Malone. In Aug. 2019, he tweeted, “truly no worse feeling than when a song sounds good and you ask who it’s by and the response is ‘post malone'”. Another Twitter user replied to the comment and accused the comedian of using “hate”, to which he answered, “yea man that’s the point of the tweet”. You can’t win them all.

Nick Kroll and Devon Are Friends

Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll enlisted Devon to open up for his comedy gigs several times in 2021, which the rising star celebrated on Instagram and called “cool as hell.” It’s not clear if he started writing for the animated comedy series before or after he opened for Nick.

Being On Time Is Not Devon’s Priority

Never feel bad if you’re late to work. Your job knows who you are and should plan accordingly. That’s on them — Devon Walker (@internetdevon) May 15, 2019

Devon has made one thing clear over the years: He’s going to show up when he wants. In 2019, he offered his fellow folks who are always running behind schedule some advice: “Never feel bad if you’re late to work. Your job knows who you are and should plan accordingly. That’s on them,” he wrote. And in a tweet just a few months later, he updated his followers that he is still prideful about his tardiness. “my love language is showing up to my workplace 47 minutes late like nothing happened,” he wrote. Well Saturday Night Live, you’ve been warned!