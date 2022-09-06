Harry Styles Kisses Nick Kroll On The Lips While Celebrating ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ In Venice: Watch

There were plenty of emotions – and bodily fluids – flying during the Don’t Worry Darling screening at the Venice Film Festival, courtesy of one Harry Styles. If fans didn’t obsess over whether Harry, 28, gobbed on his costar, Chris Pine, he was swapping spit with his other costar, Nick Kroll. Actually, things didn’t get that wet and wild between Nick, 44, and Harry, but the two did share a kiss after the viewing. As the audience gave the film a standing ovation, Nick – in an electric blue jacket – embraced Harry, and the “Watermelon Sugar” kissed the Big Mouth creator on the lips.

Harry Styles kisses Nick Kroll during the standing ovation for #DontWorryDarling. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/xqVPtOjwFT — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 5, 2022

The interaction between these two was nicer (or a little more sanitary) than what seemed to happen between the newly shaggy-haired Chris Pine, 42, and Harry before the film. As Harry took his seat next to Chris for the screening, the One Direction member angles his head towards his costar. Suddenly, Chris stops applauding and looks down at his lap. There’s a bit of a smirk on the Star Trek star’s face while Harry goes about his business as if nothing happened. Fans on the internet suddenly speculated that Harry possibly spat on Chris, but this has not been confirmed.

During the event, Harry didn’t interact much with his director and current girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, as the couple is known for keeping their private life away from the spotlight. As it is, Olivia, 38, is currently embroiled in rumors of a potential rift with Darling star Florence Pugh. Florence, 26, missed the Don’t Worry Darling press conference due to a scheduling conflict with her other movie, Dune, according to Entertainment Tonight. Florence reunited with the cast for the screening.

A reporter asked Olivia about the alleged falling out during the Venice Film Festival event. “Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune,” Olivia responded. “I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us. And we’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film.”

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself,” Wilde said, dismissing any talk of a rift. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. It’s sufficiently well nourished.”