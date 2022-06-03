‘Don’t Worry Darling’: The Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know

Darling, all we can think about is Don’t Worry Darling. Florence Pugh and Harry Styles are the stars of one of Hollywood’s most highly-anticipated movies of 2022. This psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde, follows a young couple living in the idyllic community of Victory. Things quickly take a dark turn in this so-called utopia.

Don’t Worry Darling has earned an R rating for sexuality, violence, and language. The first Don’t Worry Darling trailer was released on May 2, 2022, and gave fans a juicy inside look at what to expect. From lavish parties to passionate love scenes to danger, Don’t Worry Darling isn’t holding back. After an extensive production, Don’t Worry Darling is finally coming to the big screen. HollywoodLife has all the latest news about Don’t Worry Darling.

Release Date & Where To Watch

Don’t Worry Darling will be released on September 23, 2022. The film will have an exclusive theatrical release for 45 days. After that, Don’t Worry Darling will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Cast & Crew

Cast

Florence Pugh stars as Alice Chambers, the wife of Jack Chambers. Over the course of the film, Alice begins to question what’s really going in Victory and wonders if there’s something darker beneath the surface. Florence is best known for her roles in Black Widow, Midsommar, and Little Women, the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination.

Harry Styles plays Jack Chambers. He lives in the idealized community of Victory and works for the top-secret Victory Project. Harry joined the cast in September 2022 and replaced Shia LaBeouf. This is his third onscreen role after Dunkirk and Eternals. Playing Jack in Don’t Worry Darling will be his meatiest role to date. After Don’t Worry Darling, Harry’s next role will be in the film My Policeman.

Director Olivia Wilde admitted that she was ecstatic when Harry joined the cast of the film. “She [Don’t Worry Darling’s costume designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style,” Olivia told Vogue. “And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.”

Olivia also praised the former One Direction singer for taking a “supporting role” in the movie. “Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories,” Olivia wrote on Instagram in February 2021.

She continued, “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack” . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Harry confirmed that Don’t Worry Darling will feature some “saucy” scenes, some of which we’ve seen glimpses of in the trailer. Harry and Florence can be seen passionately making love on a table. The actor also opened up about rediscovering his love for acting.

“In this context, it’s been a really nice opportunity for me to be able to get very much out of my comfort zone and kind of start again. It’s been a lot of fun,” he said in his Capital FM interview. “I was very lucky to have a trusting relationship with the people we were working with and that kind of came first.”

Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) plays Frank, the enigmatic CEO of the Victory Project. Frank is described as an “equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach.” Gemma Chan (Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians) stars as Shelley, Frank’s wife who relishes in “enjoying the beauty, luxury, and debauchery” of the Victory community.

Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk, The Old Guard, Coming 2 America) plays Margaret, one of the wives in the Victory community. In addition to directing the film, Olivia also has a supporting role as Mary, another one of the wives living alongside Alice and Jack in Victory.

The film also stars Nick Kroll (How It Ends), Sydney Chandler (Pistol), Kate Berlant (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies), Timothy Simons (Veep), and Ari’el Stachel (upcoming Respect the Jux).

Crew

Don’t Worry Darling marks Olivia’s second time directing after the incredible success of Booksmart. The screenplay was written by Katie Silberman, who also co-wrote Booksmart. Don’t Worry Darling is based on a story by Katie, Carey van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke.

Olivia described Don’t Worry Darling as “The Feminine Mystique on acid” in her Vogue cover story interview. She revealed Don’t Worry Darling asks the “question of, What are you willing to sacrifice in order to do what’s right? If you really think about it, are you willing to blow up the system that serves you?”

Don’t Worry Darling also brought Olivia and Harry together. The couple was first spotted together in January 2021. They were seen holding hands at the wedding of Jeffrey Azoff, who is Harry’s manager. This was just two months after Olivia and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis, whom she has two children with. Harry and Olivia are still going strong in 2022.

Storyline

The inspiration for Don’t Worry Darling began to take shape after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Olivia revealed in her Vogue cover story. Olivia had crossed paths with Gloria Steinem about what to do next. Gloria told her to stop paying taxes. Olivia responded, “‘What?’ I own property. I have kids. I don’t think I can do that.'”

This kickstarted the idea for the film. “This is why nothing will change,” she continued. “That was the beginning of Don’t Worry Darling. I was like, Who’s that person who’s actually willing to destroy the structure that is built entirely for their comfort? That’s a selflessness on a level that I admire but admit is far from the way I live my life.”

The official synopsis reads: “Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank — equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives — including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley — get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury, and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in this paradise?”

The first teaser trailer was released in September 2021. The footage only lasted 11 seconds, but we did catch a glimpse of Harry and Florence’s characters making out. The teaser also features creepy music playing in the background.

Production Trivia

Shia LaBeouf was originally cast to play Jack, the role Harry went on to play. The initial story was that Shia dropped out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. However, Variety later reported that Olivia fired him. The actor allegedly “displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him.”

A Don’t Worry Darling source said that Shia was “not an easy guy to work with” and was “off-putting” to those involved, especially Olivia. Olivia has been open about her “zero a**hole policy” on set.

Dakota Johnson was also originally set to play the role of Margaret. However, she had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reported. Kiki was eventually cast in the role of Margaret.

Production on Don’t Worry Darling was temporarily shut down when a member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. Deadline reported that the positive test “came up during routine testing.” The person who tested positive was “not a member of the principal cast but someone who was in close enough proximity to them that the shutdown was deemed necessary to find out if anyone else on the production has been exposed.”

Filming wrapped a few months later in February 2021. Florence posted a lengthy Instagram message thanking the countless people in front of and behind the camera who helped make the film.

“We were very aware what it meant when we all agreed to this job. It was a COVID movie. One that could get shut down at any moment and of course, we did,” Florence wrote. “However, despite these new shooting restrictions and guidelines, I can’t tell you how energised these people in my photos have been. How inspired, how hard working no matter what the circumstances. We’ve had people leave and people join and each time we’ve been met by beautiful, crazy talented beings. Despite the new on set rules, every single person delivered their A game and it’s the many long list of names like those above and in the credits at the end of movies that actually get this hard, messy, fun weird job done. So… one final thank you to this amazing crew. You are the best bunch of jammy jammy dodgers and we are so grateful for you! I look forward to watching what we made.”

Cast member Asif Ali also celebrated the end of filming with a group cast photo that included Harry, Olivia, Florence, and more. “GIGANTIC congratulations to EVERYONE involved in making this beautiful film during these very trying times,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m so happy I got to learn, play, and build with these shiny gems. I wish I took more pics but I didn’t want to get fired lol. DONT WORRY DARLING is coming!!”