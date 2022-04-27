Harry Styles Cuddles Florence Pugh While Shirtless In Bed In ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Still

Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, debuted the first trailer of the movie at CinemaCon on April 26. Afterward, she took to Instagram to share a steamy still from the trailer, which has yet to be widely-released. In the clip, the movie’s stars, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, are cuddled in bed together. Harry is shirtless, while Florence is wearing a lacy camisole. Her head is resting on his chest as they gaze into each other’s eyes.

Harry is actually dating Olivia in real life after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020. At the time, Olivia had quietly separated from her partner, Jason Sudeikis, who she’d been engaged to since 2013. Olivia and Jason have two children together. She and Harry were first linked when they were spotted attending a wedding together in Jan. 2021.

At CinemaCon, Olivia joked about Harry’s star status, hilariously calling him “an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I’m aware of.” While Harry is new to the acting scene, he, of course, has had major success as a musician, both in One Direction and as a solo artist. His third solo album, Harry’s House, is set to release on May 20.

Harry and Florence play a 1950s married couple in Don’t Worry Darling. Her character is a housewife who begins to grow suspicious of her husband’s company, which she thinks may be hiding something. Florence’s character begins to not trust her husband. However, the trailer proved that there’s no lack of physical chemistry between the two, according to Variety.

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want — not just material, tangible things, like a beautiful house perfect weather and gorgeous cars, but also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful,” Olivia explained at CinemaCon. “What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life? What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?” Don’t Worry Darling hits theaters on Sept. 23, 2022.